Director Brian Moore Joins m ss ng peces’ Roster

Production company m ss ng p eces has welcomed the addition of artist, director, and creative director Brian Moore to its immersive roster of talent. Brian is renowned for designing cultural provocations that playfully comment on modern life. His irreverent projects span product development, digital interventions, and experiences that play with cultural, social, and technological norms.



Brian’s collaborations with leading artists and brands, as well as his various independent creative ventures, continually make headlines and serve as catalysts for conversations across mainstream, alternative, and underground press. His independent projects and work at advertising agencies have won him wide acclaim, including as an ADC Young Gun, multiple Webby Awards, and an Emmy nomination.



Brian’s first event with m ss ng p eces was for MilkBone x JIF, in collaboration with BBH USA and MSL. Creating a unique experience that showcased influencer-worthy photo opportunities, the activation included the Thirst Trap (a dog’s-eye view camera in a water bowl), literal Selfie 'Sticks,' a Milk-Bone infinity room, and the dog-friendly Bonding Bar for enjoying peanut butter treats. Additionally, there were Milk-Bone collaborations, including Peanut Butter Parfum, Designer Poop Bags, Buttbit (a Fitbit-like tracker to log dogs' wags), a Human-Sized Dog Bed, Barkling Water, and K9-3000s - a set of six matching sneakers for humans and pooches. The activation generated over 1.6 billion impressions, social brand sentiment climbed 5x during the activation, and the pop-up drew lines down the block, with custom products selling out.



Brian’s recent project 'Dookie Demastered,' with his art studio BRAIN, is a re-release of Green Day's album on fifteen obscure formats. When a normal album reaches a significant milestone, such as its 30th anniversary, it often receives the usual remastering in the typical formats. BRAIN and Green Day collaborated to create an album release that explored punk rock as a format, delivered on obsolete and even inconvenient limited-edition formats, from wax cylinders to Teddy Ruxpin to answering machines to Big Mouth Billy Bass, in honour of a decidedly not normal album.



Originally from Milwaukee and based in Los Angeles, he’s a graduate of Emerson’s Film School. Always fascinated by the intersection between cinematic filmmaking and the wild west of internet viral videos, he found his way into advertising as a creative director, working for top agencies such as BBH, Barton F. Graf, Droga5, and Anomaly. With a passion for connecting the dots, dumb ideas executed beautifully, and proper cultural insertion, Moore lives for the feeling he gets when something he creates makes someone incredulous that it exists.



“My comfort zone is when things are unknown. The stranger the shape of it, the more I want it to be real,” said Brian. “Mike Woods and m ss ng p eces have been and are currently doing this. They’ve been at the front of my mind for a long time, seeing their work over the last decade. I couldn’t believe they got away with some of it, and at such a high level. It’s insane to be able to work with them.”



“The magic in Brian’s work is that no matter how ridiculous the premise, he invests in it 100%. There’s always a truth in the weirdness,” said Mike Woods, executive creative director and head of immersive at m ss ng p eces. “He operates on the edge, it’s culture-jamming, strange, and hard to describe. We love it.”

