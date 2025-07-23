ASICS, Meta, and m ss ng p eces Launch Original VR Fitness Game

ASICS and Meta recently partnered with award-winning production company m ss ng p ecesto create and develop DISC – a sport conceived entirely for virtual reality gameplay, available now exclusively on Meta Quest headsets. This marks the latest video game developed by m ss ng p eces, known for being pioneers in experiential and technology-forward advertising.



DISC is a free-to-play, fast-paced, immersive competition inspired by air hockey but involving your whole body, at room scale. Players can test their reflexes and flex their skills in either a single-player experience or 1-vs-1 multiplayer. With a mix of objectives – including mastering your attack shot, and defending your goal – players can get a fun full-body workout anytime. Beyond simply adapting a traditional sport for the virtual world, DISC offers fresh and imaginative gameplay to support a healthy body and mind through the medium of virtual reality.

ECD and head of immersive, Mike Woods along with the m ss ng p eces team worked closely with ASICS to develop DISC, drawing on the brand’s years of experience in sports science. ASICS’ own Global State of Mind Study explored the positive links between movement and mental health, finding that moving for approximately 15 minutes may be enough to kickstart a mental uplift – however, finding the time and motivation to move can be a challenge in today’s hectic world. DISC aims to make movement enjoyable and accessible for everyone, everywhere, enabling more people to reap the physical and mental benefits of physical activity.

To meet this goal, a crucial part of the experience design for DISC was ensuring that the game could be scalable – welcoming to beginners, while also being challenging and engaging for advanced players and athletes. This also builds upon ASICS’ founding brand philosophy of 'A Sound Mind In A Sound Body,' a commitment to ensuring that no matter who you are or where you're from, you can experience the benefits of stimulating your mind through physical activity.

M ss ng p eces also closely collaborated with Meta to leverage the advanced movement tracking and mixed reality capabilities of the Quest platform. The result with DISC is a uniquely engaging experience that feels intuitive, immersive, and competitive.



“At m ss ng p eces we love to push the boundaries of technology and advertising, expanding beyond the traditional definitions to create something wholly new and memorable,” shared Mike. “DISC was an incredible opportunity to reimagine sports and movement in an unexpected medium, all while carrying through the mission of the ASICS brand. We’re delighted that DISC is now available to play, and we look forward to more game development projects in our future.”

