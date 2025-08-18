Directing Duo Nick & Charles Return to m ss ng p eces

Award-winning production company m ss ng p eces appoints directing duo Nick & Charles back to its roster for representation across commercials and branded content. Nick & Charles originally joined m ss ng p eces in 2018 and together built a strong portfolio of work spanning video and experiential. Today, coming off a run of recent collaborations, the duo is officially bringing their bombastic comedy and out-of-the-box approach to storytelling back to the company.

Nick & Charles began their career as staff writers/directors at Funny or Die, honing their craft under comedy legends Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. They ultimately created dozens of original and branded content pieces for Funny or Die, most notably including the “Don Cheadle as Captain Planet” sketch and the viral “HUVR Tech” hoverboard prank. Following Funny or Die, they went on to collaborate with Comedy Central, Adult Swim, ABC, IFC, and others on projects including “The Eric Andre Show,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and more. This year, Nick Corirossi (the Nick of Nick & Charles) is premiering his feature film, THE NAPA BOYS, at the Toronto International Film Festival, which he also wrote and stars in. In its announcement, TIFF said it’s one of the “most berserk alt-comedies to ever play” the festival.

In collaboration with m ss ng p eces, Nick & Charles have brought their tapped-in brand of comedy to a range of commercial projects – recently with a strong emphasis on non-traditional formats like live events, livestreams, influencer- and celebrity-led variety shows, and more. Standout projects have included everything from Kaytee’s “Small in Show” mockumentary short for Droga5, starring Rainn Wilson in a celebration of small pets, to the Google After Party Pixel 9 livestream event for Ogilvy, hosted by Keke Palmer. Their satirical short, KEEPLE.AI, digitally revived 'life-challenged' celebrities such as James Gandolfini and John Lennon as brand spokesmen, and was named one of New York Magazine’s best comedy sketches of 2024.

“We’re beyond excited to be back in the fold with such a cutting-edge and collaborative company and look forward to bringing future projects to life with the whole team,” said Nick & Charles. “There really is no “i” in M ss ng P eces.”

“Everyone who’s worked with these guys knows how much skill, ingenuity, and instinct they bring to their projects, but mostly they just remember laughing - a lot,” said Kate Oppenheim, managing partner, m ss ng p eces. “The way they’ve come through the business, writing and directing everything from traditional ads to sketch comedy to features, is the perfect training for the way we work with brands and creatives today.”

To view Nick & Charles’ reel, please visit: http://www.mssngpeces.com

