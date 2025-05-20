Design Army’s Pum Lefebure Elected as One Club Board Chair

The One Club for Creativity, the world's foremost non-profit organisation whose mission is to support and celebrate the global creative community, announced new leadership to its Board of Directors.



Pum Lefebure, co-founder and CCO of Design Army in Washington DC, has been elected Board chairperson. Previously vice chair, she replaced Glenn Cole, founder and chairman at 72andSunny, who completed his term this month and will remain involved with the club as chair Emeritus.



Board member Tiffany Rolfe, chair and global CCO at R/GA, moves up to the role of board vice chair.



Pum and Tiffany were elected by a vote of the current Board, and will each serve three-year terms.



In her new position as chair, Pum intends to lead through a NextGen future-focussed lens, expanding the organisation with more diverse voices than ever, while helping creatives grow within through innovative programs that spark bold thinking, visionary work, and better equip them to lead into tomorrow.



“More important than ever, The One Club will continue championing diversity, which is the core of creativity and heart of innovation,” said Pum. “Supporting unique voices from all industries and backgrounds – advertising, design, technology, and beyond – is vital for the future.”



She will also further strengthen the club’s position for all creatives to collaborate and exchange insightful ideas.



“Our program and unity itself must be a new invention,” Pum said. “To redefine The One Club for the next generation, we must be brave and fearless, creating programs that inspire, move us culturally, and make a difference. That’s the power of creativity.”



“As a dedicated Board Member for the past nine years, I’m proud to step into this leadership role at such a pivotal time for our industry,” said Tiffany. “The One Club has always been a beacon for creative excellence, and I’m ready to help drive its mission forward—in championing the next generation of talent, building more pathways into the industry, and pushing the boundaries of what creativity can do in the world.”



“Pum and Tiffany are the perfect leaders to steward The One Club into the next era,” said Glenn. “Creative industries are experiencing massive disruptions but also discovering new possibilities, which plays perfectly to Pum’s and Tiffany’s strengths. Over the past four years, we transformed creative access, creative education, and the impact that a creative non-profit can make. Under Pum’s and Tiffany’s leadership, expect radical new innovations and exciting new opportunities for everyone who believes in the power of creativity.”



During Glenn's tenure as Board Chair, The One Club doubled in memberships and associated revenue while expanding its programming, reach, and impact on a global level.



This includes bringing the Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) into the organisation, launching the ONE Asia Creative Awards to celebrate creative excellence in APAC, starting the tuition-free ONE Creator Lab to help talented young creators land jobs at agencies and brands, and adding professional development and awards show programming around the intersection of AI and Creativity.



“I want to thank Glenn for his incredible leadership, vision, and mentorship during his tenure, and I look forward to his continued role on the Board,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “I’m excited to partner with Pum and Tiffany as we drive the next chapter of innovation at The One Club, with a sharp focus on creativity, technology, and AI. Together, we’ll continue shaping programs that elevate, challenge, inspire, and empower the creative community to lead into the future.”



Board members are selected based on three criteria: they must be prominent international creatives, be respected leaders in their given fields, and exert influence in their respective regions.



Responsibilities of Board members include providing support and guidance for The One Club’s global programs around creative education, professional development, and thought leadership in creative business. Board members also serve as ambassadors to the creative community and schools, recommend outstanding jury candidates for all One Club awards shows, and elect inductees to the Creative Hall of Fame.