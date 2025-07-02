senckađ
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Department for Education Appoints VCCP as Lead Strategic and Creative Agency

02/07/2025
DfE has appointed VCCP as its lead strategic and creative agency for the recruitment of Further Education teachers across England

The Department for Education (DfE) has appointed VCCP, the global challenger network for challenger brands, as its lead strategic and creative agency for the recruitment of Further Education (FE) teachers across England.

Following a competitive pitch through the CCS Communications Marketplace framework, VCCP has been tasked with developing a bold, integrated platform to attract and retain additional FE teachers, to help secure the skilled workforce the UK needs for the future.

With a longstanding track record of creating impactful work for some of the UK’s most trusted institutions, VCCP was appointed for its ability to uncover clear, actionable insight in a brief of national importance - a vital step in shaping communications that inspire long-term behaviour change. Known for its fully integrated model, the agency brings together strategy, creativity, and content under one roof - ensuring consistent, audience-first storytelling at every touchpoint.

The appointment adds to a strong run of recent wins for VCCP, including Barclays, Wimbledon, and Direct Line Group, and reinforces the agency’s expertise in delivering work that not only resonates in culture but helps drive meaningful outcomes.

Pete Grenfell, COO at VCCP, added, “We’re proud to partner with the Department for Education on such an important brief. Addressing the Further Education teacher shortage isn’t just about filling vacancies - it’s about safeguarding opportunity for the next generation. We’re excited to bring our integrated approach and challenger mindset to a challenge that has the potential to influence the future of the country.”

VCCP begins work with DfE this month and will replace the incumbent Havas.

