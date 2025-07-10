Dentsu Unpacks Q2 2025 EMEA Consumer Trends

​Dentsu has unveiled the latest Q2 2025 EMEA edition of the Consumer Navigator reports, offering a timely look at how people across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are responding to economic pressures and reshaping their shopping habits.

Split across two reports: Mindset and Retail & Commerce. The findings reveal a consumer base that is financially cautious yet increasingly intentional in how they spend, connect, and engage with brands.

Mindset Report Highlights

Economic unease is shaping cautious but deliberate consumer behavior across the region. While broader economic confidence remains low—particularly in France and the UK, most consumers across EMEA say they’re able to manage day-to-day essentials.

• 64% of consumers say they are spending more mindfully, prioritising essentials, delaying big purchases, and embracing discounts and loyalty programmes.

• Holiday travel is the top big-ticket plan for the next three months, with Boomers and Spanish consumers leading.

• Generational divides are becoming more apparent, as Boomers lean toward caution and control, while gen z and millennials remain optimistic and open to trying new brands.

• Emotional drivers such as clarity, trust, and feeling in control are playing an increasingly important role in brand preference and decision-making.

Brands should strike a balance between empathy and action, supporting consumers with clarity, control and emotional reassurance. Value remains key, but how it’s delivered matters more than ever: trust, transparency and relevance will determine which brands stick with in uncertain times.

Retail Report Highlights

The special topic this quarter explores how people are redefining value, loyalty, and convenience in the evolving retail space.

• Shein and Temu have entered the mainstream, with 45% of consumers in Spain and 33% in France shopping these platforms at least once a month.

• 55% of consumers say they prefer social media for discovering new products—though 52% (especially in France) report feeling overwhelmed by the volume of ads.

• Personalised offers and retail memberships are welcomed by many, but consumers want simpler, more meaningful benefits, especially in-store where the experience often lags behind online.

• Shoppers are drawn to price promotions, but shared values and transparency are what help build long-term brand affinity, especially for younger generations.

In the shifting retail landscape, price alone is no longer enough. Retailers should rethink how they approach discovery, loyalty and personalisation, putting the consumer in control and delivering experiences that are meaningful, helpful, and aligned with what shoppers truly value.

“Across EMEA, we’re seeing a new kind of consumer: financially cautious, but emotionally engaged. People are redefining what value means, it’s no longer just about the lowest price, but about clarity, ease, relevance, and shared purpose.” said Azlan Raj, EMEA chief marketing officer, dentsu “From how they manage daily budgets to how they discover and engage with brands, today’s consumers are more selective, more mindful, and more expectation-driven than ever. Brands that balance emotional connection with practical support, those that simplify choices, communicate transparently, and create real value will be the ones that stand out and stay relevant.”



Find the full report here.