Dentsu Sets Sights on Transforming Retail Media with Co-op

In a ground breaking move, global marketing group dentsu has announced the integration of retail eye tracking data into its media planning tool, marking a pivotal shift in how brands engage with consumers.



The world-first innovation will bring together the platform’s original data - derived from comprehensive global surveys - and new cutting-edge eye tracking research conducted by industry-leading attention specialists Lumen Research on behalf of the Co-op Media Network.



Redefining retail media’s role in brand building



Findings from the research challenge conventional wisdom about in-store media’s effectiveness. For instance, the data reveals that smaller stores provide over twice the opportunity to see certain products, three times the attention and quadruple the brand recall compared to larger counterparts. These insights disrupt the outdated perception that in-store media lacks the impact of major advertising channels such as social media and out-of-home advertising.



The integration of real-world attention data into dentsu's planning tool – which is already powered by the largest dataset in the market – will grant brands deeper audience insights and enable precedented accuracy in media planning. Users of dentsu’s tool will now be able to quantify the volume of attention generated by different in-store advertising formats, ensuring more strategic investment decisions.



The attention economy: A paradigm shift in retail media strategy



This latest advancement reinforces dentsu’s leadership in the attention economy and signals a fundamental shift in how marketers perceive retail media. No longer just a tactical tool for last-minute purchases, retail media is emerging as a powerhouse driver of long-term brand-building.



Katie Hartley, managing director -product and Innovation at dentsu said, “Retail media is rapidly evolving into one of the most influential advertising channels. Historically, it has been viewed as tactical rather than strategic, but this research and integration proves otherwise. We’re proud to collaborate with Co-op Media Network and Lumen to bring this game-changing data to market – reshaping how brands approach in-store advertising, both in the UK and globally.”



Dean Harris, head of Co-op Media Network said, “By bringing Co-op’s in-store attention data into Dentsu’s planning tool, convenience media now sits alongside mainstream channels in the planning process. It’s no longer a bolt-on or an afterthought - it’s right where it belongs. Dentsu’s planners now have a high-attention channel they can use to strengthen client campaigns.”



Mike Follett, CEO of Lumen Research, said, “We are thrilled to see our research with Co-op being implemented by dentsu. This integration underscores the growing importance of attention data in shaping effective media strategies. By incorporating real-world eye-tracking insights, dentsu is taking a decisive step towards proving the tangible value of attention in media planning - helping brands make more informed investment decisions and ensuring greater campaign effectiveness across retail environments. The results of this research speak for themselves: brands that prioritise genuine consumer attention will ultimately drive stronger recall, engagement, and conversion rates.”

