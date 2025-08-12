senckađ
Dentsu Philippines Serves Up Real Cravings for Burger King

12/08/2025
The playful social media campaign transforms real conversations into real Burger King products

Dentsu Philippines has crafted ‘Real Feels’, a playful social media campaign that transforms real conversations into real Burger King products.

In 2024, food cravings drove over 2.5 million global online conversations, a 195% spike from 845,000. In a bold collision of flavour and feeling, dentsu Philippines took that insight and let Burger King’s real ingredients speak for themselves, turning conversations into something tasteful.

Chat bubbles, designed to resemble components of burgers — buns, lettuce, patties, cheese — were layered into Burger King’s most iconic burgers, arranged to form relatable conversations that mirrored how people talk about cravings online. These visual puns also doubled as depictions of the actual burgers, creating a campaign that was both scroll-stopping and appetite-triggering.

Launched on Instagram and Facebook, ‘Real Feels’ featured the Original Whopper, the X-tra Long Chicken, the 4-Cheese Whopper, the Chicken King and the Double Cheeseburger.

Kristine Wong, marketing head commented at Burger King Philippines, “We’re proud to collaborate with a partner who understands our audience as deeply as we do—recognising their authenticity and embracing their playfully irreverent side.”

Nikko Borromeo, creative director, Dentsu Creative Philippines, commented, “At dentsu, we always aim to meet people where they are, and we want to bring that to life for our clients. Growing up in a Filipino culture that loves food, our team immediately connected with the idea of cravings as an emotional truth. By listening to the pulse of how Filipinos talk about food, we delivered an interactive engagement where every layer, like every bite, speaks.“

