Pocky Philippines Turn Sweet Snack into Secret Love Confessions

​Dentsu Philippines and Pocky Philippines help Filipino youths to 'Paki Sabi' with POCKY SABI, making the well-loved snack more than a just a sweet treat but the sweetest way to express their love, anonymously.

While love and romance is a celebrated part of Filipino culture, many young Filipinos hesitate to express love openly due to hiya, an in-grained cultural value that encourages humility, making moments of affection difficult. The challenge was to bridge this gap in a way that was playful, culturally appropriate, and empowering, especially for Filipino gen zers.

Taking a playful twist on the Filipino phrase, 'Paki Sabi' ('please tell them'), Pocky Sabi transformed Pocky into a digital confidant. Through a face-blocking Instagram filter, users could share anonymous love confessions while remaining hidden yet visible.

To extend the experience offline, physical confession booths were installed in schools and universities across Metro Manila. Messages submitted through a microsite were then amplified on TikTok and through local creators, turning private feelings into shareable moments. By blending cultural relevance with playful interaction, the campaign positioned Pocky as more than a snack; it became a symbol of sweet, sincere connection.

Gerald Mendoza, managing director at GLICO Philippines commented, “POCKY SABI is a fun, well-executed campaign that stemmed from a simple but deeply rooted cultural insight. We’ve always believed in dentsu’s ability to localise global brands in a way that truly connects with Filipino audiences. Over the years, they have consistently delivered ideas that go beyond the obvious, and this campaign is a great example of that trust and collaboration in action”

​Gian Nealega, creative director at Dentsu Creative Philippines, commented, “This campaign was never just about a single occasion, but rather, about capturing the quiet, unspoken ways young Filipinos express affection because of hiya. Pocky has always stood for sweet, heartfelt connection, and with POCKY SABI we wanted to reflect that in a way that felt authentic to how gen z communicates today. From social media to campus activations, it was about creating a safe space to say what they feel — even if anonymously.”