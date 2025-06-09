Dentsu Report Reveals Filipino Consumers Are More Empowered and Values-Driven than Ever Before

​Dentsu Philippines has launched its 2025 Consumer and Media Trends Report: THE POWER OF CHOICE, spotlighting a new era of empowered Filipino consumers who are making informed, value-driven decisions amid cultural shifts and economic uncertainty. The report unpacks how the evolving economic landscape, digital acceleration, and identity-driven preferences are reshaping the marketing and media landscape in the Philippines.

Over the past three years, Filipino consumers have evolved from pandemic-induced caution to vengeful shopping and now, into a state of choice fatigue. As inflation pressures persist and media ecosystems become increasingly cluttered, the report identifies that consumers are overwhelmed by options, skeptical of brands, and more protective of their time, money, and data. Brands must now earn attention and trust, because simply being present is no longer enough.

Roki Ferrer, head of data, dentsu Philippines, commented, “We’re witnessing a seismic shift in consumer behaviors as Filipinos no longer just buy what is always in front of them. The new Filipino consumer is a discerning, curious and authentic individual who is informed about global trends while staying interested in other cultures. The value of choice is now a complex behaviour that brands will need to unlock to truly engage with the consumers of today and tomorrow.”

To thrive in today’s more discerning and digitally empowered marketplace, brands must move beyond transactional interactions and focus on building trust as well as being culturally relevant. The 2025 report outlines six strategic "decision levers" that brands must activate to win over today’s discerning consumers:

1. Embrace Dualism (Culture)

Filipino consumers are navigating between the joy of overconsumption and the appeal of intentional living. According to Dentsu CCS, 77% say it’s important to be rich and have expensive things, yet 48% try to lead a minimalist lifestyle and avoid unnecessary purchases. Brands must resonate with both mindsets—offering indulgence and practicality without contradiction.

2. Engaging Omnipresence (Channels)

In a media-rich environment, 90% of Filipinos use the internet daily and 82% use social media every day, showing strong digital engagement across generations. To break through the noise, brands must prioritise quality of engagement across both digital and traditional platforms, ensuring their presence adds value.

3. Conclude to Include (Content)

Filipino audiences are highly open and inclusive, with 97% saying they’re open to trying new things, 75% open to changing their ways, and 66% expressing appreciation for unconventional approaches. Brands need to reflect this openness by creating content that authentically represents a range of identities and experiences—not just checking the diversity box.

4. Persuasive Personalisation (Youth)

Filipino youth demand relevance: gen z scores 106 (index) on valuing personal indulgence, while Millennials index higher (101–102) on values like achievement and community. Understanding these generational nuances is critical to creating personalized experiences that resonate.

5. Smart Commercialisation (Commerce)

Online shopping is widespread but driven by value and convenience. Dentsu CCS reveals a 199 index for preference toward buy-now-pay-later options, and a 131 index for always looking out for special offers. However, trust remains key, with impulse buying and “budol” culture making consumers both enthusiastic and cautious. Brands must balance excitement with security.

6. Identity Integrity (Data)

As consumers become more mindful, 76% are not comfortable with apps tracking their activity, and 47% expect transparency from brands about how their data is used. Brands must lead with a privacy-first mindset, using tools like CRM and CMP not just for compliance, but to build lasting trust through responsible data use.

“Personalisation is essential, especially when tailored to the local context, but it also means little without respecting consumer privacy. Filipino consumers are more curious, cautious, and connected than ever. Brands must go beyond gimmicks and earn their trust through responsible innovation and a deep understanding of their evolving needs. In these times of uncertainty, brands that choose to listen and act with empathy stand a stronger chance of capturing market share. Creating value across different platforms and using data responsibly to enrich experiences, not just to drive transactions, will set you apart from the competitors”, Roki concluded.

These key points are essential in delivering seamless, personalised experiences across both digital and physical channels, while being transparent about data use and responsible in communication. But how can brands truly stand out in an environment shaped by content saturation, privacy concerns, and rising expectations? Amongst everything, the answer lies in rethinking strategy from the inside out—balancing innovation with integrity, and putting people, not just profit, at the heart of every decision.

