Dentsu Launches Latest Gaming Report

Dentsu has launched the third edition of its gaming report, 'Gaming, Your Marketing Cheat Code'.



Brands know they need to be in gaming, but too often it’s treated as a one-off sponsorship or a play for younger audiences. That narrow view misses the bigger opportunity.



Gaming today is where fandoms grow, identities form, and communities connect. It’s not just a niche, it’s a cultural layer that spans content, commerce, and conversation.



At dentsu, the team believe winning the future means showing up where people truly care. This report is your roadmap. It's not just a data dump, but a strategy to move from moment-based marketing to fandom-first thinking.



Inside, you'll find global insights on gaming behaviour and how to connect it to your funnel with impact. Built with partners like GWI, Anzu, Discord, PlayStation, and more.



It’s time to stop testing and start doing.



Download the report here.