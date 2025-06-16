Criteo and dentsu Announce Global Commerce Media Partnership

​Criteo, the commerce media company, has expanded a global partnership with dentsu, a leading global marketing and advertising agency network, that will create more effective commerce and performance media campaigns for dentsu’s clients. The partnership marks the first time that Criteo’s complete Commerce Media Platform stack will be harnessed by a top holding company.

By partnering with Criteo, dentsu’s portfolio of brands and retailers will be armed with the necessary AI enhanced audiences, buying tools, consultancy services and measurement capabilities to drive superior commerce outcomes. Criteo’s retailer and publisher partners will also gain access to additional spending from brands that want to reach consumers on their owned and operated properties.

“We want our clients to grow in the Algorithmic Era, and the integration of Criteo’s commerce SKU signals and product intelligence will help power our range of Next Gen media solutions,” said Clive Record, president partnerships and solutions of dentsu. “This is a transformational partnership which will provide new levels of intelligence and allow us to design for differentiation. We’re excited to harness Criteo’s advanced commerce solutions, audiences, AI and expertise.”

Brian Gleason, chief revenue officer and president of retail media at Criteo added, “We’re thrilled to partner with dentsu and provide a holistic set of solutions that will propel commerce media momentum for its clients. An industry leading toolset, coupled with a comprehensive strategy, are crucial to maximise success in today’s environment, and our partnership with dentsu is a testament to the value that holistic commerce-driven technology platforms provide.”

To reach consumers across their shopping journey, this partnership will include both dentsu and Criteo’s audience capabilities. The companies are combining dentsu.Audiences, dentsu’s global data and identity solution, with Criteo’s Commerce Audiences, which are built from the world's largest open commerce dataset, to create a unique and powerful offering that can be activated across Criteo’s demand platforms. More specifically, dentsu will leverage Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform in the following ways:

• Commerce Max Retail Media Demand-Side Platform: Brands and agencies continuously innovate to reduce fragmentation and enhance media optimisation. To support this effort, dentsu will utilise Criteo’s SKU-Based Planning Tool, which allows brands to promote their products across over 200 global retailers in one streamlined campaign activation, management and optimisation workflow, with closed-loop measurement.

• Commerce Growth Performance Buying Platform: With the consumer journey continuing to evolve, performance marketers are looking for new ways to attract and retain customers. Across video and display ad formats, dentsu will utilise Commerce Growth to execute performance deals that drive enhanced outcomes across the entire shopping journey.

• Commerce Grid Supply-Side Platform: Dentsu will have access to custom supply packages of premium publishers' inventory packaged with Criteo’s Commerce Audiences. This unique access will unlock better targeting and performance across campaigns that are run on third-party demand-side platforms.

• Commerce Yield Retailer Monetisation Platform: As a complement to dentsu’s dedicated retail media practice, New Stream Media, which helps brands and retailers evolve their retail media offerings, dentsu clients will gain access to Criteo’s consultancy services. Criteo will lean on its expertise in retail media to help retailers better capitalize on the opportunity by sharing the necessary insights to effectively build, support, and scale their own media networks.

For more information on Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform, click here.

