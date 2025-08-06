Dentsu Creative Elevates Abi Evans to Global Chief Growth Officer

​Dentsu Creative has appointed Abi Evans global chief growth officer, expanding her remit after a transformative tenure as the agency’s first chief growth officer in the US.

Abi stepped into her role as chief growth officer in the US shortly after Dentsu Creative was formed and officially launched in 2022 and has since played a central role in evolving the agency’s growth model. Under her leadership, the agency has implemented a scalable pitch process, designed to flex around client needs, while also showcasing the breadth of Dentsu Creative’s capabilities.

This approach has helped land key competitive, global wins, including the agency’s appointment as Adobe’s global scaled creative and content agency, many of which have already translated to increased scopes, marking organic growth. Other US-based highlights include agency wins for Lowe’s, Honeywell, Principal Financial Group, and more.

“What we’ve built in the US proves that growth isn’t just about chasing opportunities – it’s about creating the right conditions for clients to choose you,” said Abi Evans, global chief growth officer, Dentsu Creative. “I’m excited to bring that same strategic focus and momentum to our global markets, leveraging the strength of our network to deliver the most efficient, relevant, and value-driven approach to new business we’ve had yet.”

Abi was a driving force behind Dentsu Creative’s unified global narrative, integrating 11 legacy agency brands under a single P&L and positioning the agency as a transformative, creative powerhouse. She also helped redefine how the agency shows up to clients, with a cross-functional, insight-led approach calibrated to the scale of the challenge.

“Abi has been integral to the success of Dentsu Creative in the US,” said Abbey Klaassen, global brand president, Dentsu Creative. “She’s brought together the best of our agency, casting teams for both capability and chemistry, showing up with true integration, and always putting clients at the centre. She’s a thoughtful, collaborative leader who has already demonstrated global impact, and I’m looking forward to seeing her do so in this formal capacity.”

With prior leadership roles within the dentsu network, Abi brings a rare blend of client leadership, growth strategy, and brand storytelling to the role.

Her remit now includes ensuring that this custom-built growth model, developed and tested in the US, is adapted across markets, maximising the agency’s global scale and cohesion while remaining highly client centric.

“Abi’s appointment reflects our continued focus on aligning global growth efforts across the business,” said Jean Lin, group president – global practices. In her new role, she will partner with regional growth leads and teams across dentsu’s Media and CXM practices to bring together the strengths of our integrated offering that is ideas-led, AI-powered, and value-driven. Her collaborative approach will help connect capabilities across the network around powerful business ideas and contribute to delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients.”

