Crayola Launches ‘Creative Acts of Colour’ to Champion Global Self-Expression

​Crayola’s, 'Creative Acts of Colour' is a vibrant, year-long initiative developed in partnership with Dentsu Creative and dentsu X, marking the second year of its advocacy platform, Campaign for Creativity.

Inspired by a heartfelt artwork titled, 'Colours of Emotion,' by nine-year-old Caydence from Texas, the campaign encouraged people of all ages globally to choose a colour from her drawing, express themselves through any creative medium and share to be a part of a collective movement – be it art, music, dance, writing, cooking, or beyond.

And that they did. Individuals from around the world were touched by the piece, with over 70+ creations from 6+ countries tagging Crayola’s social channels with #StayCreative. But it didn’t stop there.

To tie the global creativity experiment together Crayola took the art received back to where it all began in Smithville, TX. Where we surprised Caydence with the impact that her creativity had on the world.

Backed by proprietary research showing that colour significantly sparks creativity and evokes emotion, the campaign aims to reframe creativity as a vital life skill.

Ultimately, Creative Acts of Colour is a call to action to recognise and nurture creativity in everyone, reinforcing Crayola’s mission to inspire lifelong growth through self-expression.

The campaign is a true sign of the power of integration, with dentsu X and Dentsu Creative co-collaborating on the campaign strategy to utilise best in class media and messaging practices that amplify Crayola's message and reach audiences at scale.

The film will run across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram paid channels and Crayola’s owned channels.



View the digital gallery of art HERE.