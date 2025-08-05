AAF Announces 2025 Advertising Hall of Achievement Honourees

The American Advertising Federation (AAF), the 'unifying voice for advertising,' announced seven new inductees into its prestigious AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement (AHOA). The AHOA celebrates those individuals aged 40 and younger who are helping to lead the industry forward. They were selected following a rigorous review of the candidates by an esteemed group of industry leaders including former inductees and top marketers representing media, agencies, consumer goods, and social platforms. Also being recognized is supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham, who will be presented the AAF’s special Cultural Force Award.

The Advertising Hall of Achievement dinner and induction ceremonies, presented by TikTok, will take place on Thursday evening, November 20 at Pier Sixty in New York City.

“The AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement, now in its 33nd year, is another great example of why our industry’s future is so bright,” said Steve Pacheco, president and CEO of the AAF. “It is the gold standard in identifying and recognizing amazing ‘future legends’ who are already making a consequential impact on the advertising community.”

This year’s list of inductees cuts across industries, companies, business size, culture, social media and more. They join a distinguished list of 229 past industry honourees. In alphabetical order:

Orlando Baeza, VP of brand and creative, Chime. Part builder, part storyteller and all-in disruptor, Orlando represents the future of our industry. He’s redefining fintech at Chime and has led marketing functions at startups like Kajabi, Flock Freight and BuzzFeed as well as global brands like Nike, Adidas and Activision. Equally impressive, he’s always lifted others while leading. Perhaps that should come as no surprise given the importance he places on family - which he calls his North Star. As someone said about him in this process, Orlando doesn’t just show up; he shows up because he actually cares. And you can see it in the impact he has had across diverse industries…shaping what it means to be a modern-day marketer.

Abi Evans, chief growth officer, Dentsu Creative. Abi has helped redefine what it means to have a growth mindset – not just growing brands, but also growing people, potential and purpose. As Dentsu Creative’s first Chief Growth Officer, Abi has been involved with shaping the future of client engagement, helping to unify the value proposition of 11 legacy agencies into a single brand, resulting in an impressive track record in new business. Matching this business performance is Abi’s view that the industry holds a powerful responsibility to model the world we aspire to live in. Her involvement in the creation of collegiate seminars to bring real-world training and opportunity to marketing students is one example of how she invests deeply in the next generation.

Fittingly, Abi will also be honoured with the Jack Avrett Volunteer Spirit Award in recognition of her service to the industry.

​Alison Levin, president, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. At NBCUniversal, Alison leads with a mission to turn television into a collaborative and effective advertising ecosystem. She sees TV not just as a screen in the living room, but as a powerful, cross-platform performance engine that drives full-funnel results for marketers. Her vision is rooted in growth – evident in her commitment to empowering brands of all sizes and investing in leaders around her. Drawing on her success of launching and scaling Roku’s ad business from the ground up, Alison partners with brands to unlock opportunities, drive performance, and reshape what's possible through advertising.

Amie Owen, chief commerce officer, IPG Mediabrands. Amie approaches her professional life with the same empathy, determination and growth that she pursues personally. Her goal in both paths is to learn from and better those around her. Amie has more than 20 years of experience in the retail media space, making her an industry pioneer and go-to expert in shaping the role of retail media today. Amie’s story is one of transformation, leadership and a lifelong dedication to turning the intricate complexities of media into an art form.

Paola Provinciali, VP, marketing – growth, performance and operations, LinkedIn. Paolo is a marketing innovator who has spent his career building what didn’t exist before—designing the systems, teams and ideas that move the industry forward while empowering the people within it. At LinkedIn, he has helped redefine what B2B can achieve in the age of AI. His pioneering work in attention-based measurement, AI-powered marketing, and cross-platform innovation has reshaped how media is valued and how brands connect with people in more meaningful ways. Equally committed to lifting others and giving back to the industry that shaped him, Paolo mentors emerging talent, and champions initiatives that expand opportunity and amplify diverse voices across the industry.

Jason Schulweis, chief commercial officer, The Female Quotient (FQ). Jason believes that when his, now 4-year-old daughter was born, it was the single most important 'heartbeat moment' that led him to what he does today at Female Quotient. As he has said, “As a parent, I always thought it was my job to prepare my daughter for the world. At The Female Quotient, it is now my job to prepare the world for her.” In just 17 months as The Female Quotient’s first-ever Chief Commercial Officer, he has successfully helped turn FQ into a media company generating millions of dollars worth of new business, further enabling the organisation to do what it set out to do: shape the future and change the equation for everyone.

​Charlotte Tansill, president, PR, social and influence, Ogilvy North America. Charlie is a change agent, global citizen, and fierce competitor. As a change agent she drives transformation with vision, challenging “the way we’ve always done it.” She was instrumental in revitalizing Ogilvy PR into a modern creative communications powerhouse, integrating earned, social, and influence strategies for cultural and earned-first impact. As a global citizen she champions mobility and ensures diverse perspectives are not only invited but amplified. As a competitor and athlete, her mental toughness, relentless pursuit of success and collaborative spirit inspire high‑performing teams and meaningful outcomes.

“The AAF continues to lead by celebrating bold leaders who shape the future of advertising with creativity, innovation, and integrity,” said Christena Pyle, co-chair of this year’s AHOA Council of Judges, chief community and engagement officer, dentsu Americas and an inductee of the AHOA in 2021. “This year’s class embodies growth—in their work and in how they uplift others. The AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement stands out for its lasting impact on the industry, and November 20th will be the most inspiring night in advertising.”

In 2023, the AAF introduced the Cultural Force Award, a special recognition given to an individual meeting the same age criteria whose brand, business, or programs have proven to be a cultural force that has influenced the way we advertise, market, or reach new audiences. Supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham is such a force, and she will be honoured this year as the third-ever recipient of this award. She follows last year’s winner, Issa Rae, and Chris Paul, the inaugural recipient. Ashley has been an advocate for curvy women everywhere, helping to redefine traditional beauty standards. She’s received numerous accolades for her work; been featured on the covers of the fashion industry’s most prestigious magazines; is a sought-after speaker and television personality; and, recently, made her Broadway debut.

“Ashley’s journey represents the game changing contributions that other Hall of Achievement inductees have pioneered in their own respective fields,” said Tim Natividad, co-chair of the 2025 AHOA Council of Judges and president, US advertising sales and marketing, TelevisaUnivision. “Ashley, along with all of the other members of the 2025 AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement class, embodies the creativity, ambition, and vision that will shape the next era of our industry, setting new standards for innovation and inspiring the future leaders of advertising.”

Once again, TikTok will serve as the presenting sponsor of the November 20 AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement induction ceremonies. Other sponsors include Amazon Ads, AMC Networks, dentsu, Disney, Paramount Advertising, Publicis and Spotify.

