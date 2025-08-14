Deli Kitchen Launches ‘The Curious Kids Club’ to Inspire Healthy Eating in Children

​Deli Kitchen, the UK’s third fastest-growing speciality bread brand, has teamed up with food education charity Rethink Food to deliver a programme of hands-on workshops and nutritional education for children, where they can explore food, learn about nutrition, and build a healthier, more curious relationship with what they eat.

The partnership with Rethink was developed and brokered by The GOOD Agency and has been brought to life in a campaign supported by Not Normal Group’s creative studio all things, with the planning and buying by its media agency Unfinished.

“Every child should have the chance to be curious when it comes to food,” said Alice Iborra, Deli Kitchen’s marketing manager.

“And, more importantly, everyone should also be able to enjoy healthy food. Our hope is that we’re combining the two and allowing kids, firstly in Yorkshire, with the ambition to roll out nationwide, to learn more about nutrition in a fun way.”

“We’re all about making food more fun and encouraging our shoppers to try new things. And our new partnership with Rethink Food embodies this for those who need it most. We want to anchor the brand in a purpose, exploring how we can bring to life our ‘Feed Your Curiosity’ moto.”

​Chris Norman, MBE, CEO and founder of GOOD, said, “We developed ‘The Curious Kids Club’ for Deli Kitchen, and brokered the partnership with the amazing charity, Rethink Food, to help tackle some of the fundamental barriers to young people building a foundation of healthy eating. Deli Kitchen is a truly exceptional brand that is having a positive impact on young people’s attitudes to healthy eating, which will benefit them for their lifetime. We are extremely proud to be working with them on this long-term project”.

At the heart of the campaign is the brand platform Feed Your Curiosity, developed by independent creative agency RCP, brought to life in an above-the-line campaign including digital video, banner ads, and a bespoke content partnership with Mumsnet. The pilot workshop executions were directed by Michael O’Kelly, director at all things, alongside director of photography Jack Booth.

Michael O’Kelly, director at all things, said, “Directing the Curious Kids Club was a joy. After 3 years of collaborating with Deli Kitchen it’s a privilege to build on the trust we’ve forged as their content evolves to ever greater heights. Authentic documentary approaches are my passion - and capturing real moments of discovery and pride from the children, whilst working hand-in-hand with RCP to realise the creative vision, made this project truly special. We made lovely films and the young people had a great adventure - achieving both things together makes what we’re lucky enough to do feel magical.”

The initial 10 workshops will allow children to prepare meals, try new ingredients and take home a challenge to continue their food exploration with their families, with 20,000 breads donated throughout the National School Pantry Network.

Many children lack the skills and confidence to prepare and experiment with food, and often don’t have the knowledge to try new or unfamiliar ingredients. With one in three children growing up in poverty and fewer than one in ten eating their five-a-day, the need for food education is more urgent than ever. That’s why Deli Kitchen has partnered with the not-for-profit, which is dedicated to empowering the next generation with the knowledge and skills to lead healthier, more sustainable lives.

Nathan Atkinson, co-founder of Rethink Food, added, “Right now, thousands of children in the UK don’t have access to food variety, with very few getting their 5-a-day into their diets. This directly impacts not only the child, but the parents too, who face a huge amount of unfair judgement daily. The Curious Kids Club is giving children the tools and experiences to engage with food positively, empowering families to make healthier choices, without any of the pressure.”

So far, the workshops are showing impact, with 92% of children trying something new and 74% ending the workshops feeling confident to try new foods.

The workshops will be supported by pre- and post-session questionnaires to track attitudinal and behavioural change around food. To celebrate the initiative, Deli Kitchen is planning a full campaign including PR, digital activation and in-store support.

