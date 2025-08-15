Define Your Directing Path in Three Days this September in Joshua Tree

From 25-28 September, fifteen filmmakers will decamp to Joshua Tree Retreat Centre for Jordan Brady’s Filmmaker Retreat – an intimate, fourth-year gathering built to sharpen the commercial director’s craft and recharge the person behind it. Across several days, Jordan – director, founder of True Gent as well as Commercial Directing Film School, and host of the ‘Respect the Process’ podcast – digs into pitch calls, treatments and on-set leadership, wrapped in the kind of peer community that endures well beyond the weekend.



To take the temperature, we asked alumni what really shifted for them. Open access to Jordan demystified ‘guarded’ industry answers; seeing real pitch calls – wins and misses – proved instructive; and on-set details like a client-friendly “board’s board” reframed the production experience.



More than anything, the cohort described finding a network that lasts – accountability, collaboration, and, for some, a course correction in how they work.



It’s less a seminar than a reset, a small-cohort workshop set against the high-desert architecture and wide-open skies of the Institute of Mentalphysics – a setting sure to invite clarity.



With places capped at 15, and the 2025 edition running Thursday to Sunday, we’re spotlighting what alumni took home – and why the September dates are worth attention now.







Kim DiVincenzo, commercial director and filmmaker



The Joshua Tree retreat was a game-changer for me. Seeing real examples of Jordan’s pitch calls, both the wins and the misses, was incredibly valuable. As directors, we rarely get to see each other’s process, and being able to talk through his approach to what worked and what didn’t was eye-opening.



But what really stayed with me were the connections I made. Spending a few days with such talented filmmakers, sharing stories, finding common ground, and seeing my own work through their eyes was inspiring and energising. I left with a clearer sense of how to level up my own work and a network of amazing connections from all over the country.



Tom Staniford, creative director, Gusto



For me, the thing that clicked as genius was the environment and experience Jordan inspired us to create on set.



Like a giant production company flag coming out of video village and a board's board (a big board for the client to tick off the shots themselves on set.) - This is some of that big USA character that I think we can and should bring to the UK to make the on set experience for a client much more memorable and fun!







Eliu Cornielle, commercial director and documentary filmmaker



My “aha” moment from the Joshua Tree commercial filmmaking retreat came in two parts.



First, having open, unfiltered access to someone as seasoned as Jordan revealed answers to questions that often feel like well-guarded industry secrets.



Second, I realised I hadn’t just come for knowledge – I had come for community. A year later, I’m still in regular contact with fellow directors. We collaborate, challenge each other’s thinking, and keep each other accountable.



The retreat was a necessary course correction for my career.







Josh Baker, founder of The Wolf Bear Agency



There were many points in the retreat that were impactful. Getting a chance to chat with Jordan is always a great time. But I also had a chance to meet so many creative professionals from all over the U.S. and the world.



Everyone was in different places on their career trajectory, and so many different niches but the comradery and community were energising. The mix of practical insight from Jordan's lessons, the conversations at meal times, the walks (which just filled our souls back up) and the campfire time really charged my battery.



So often we feel empty from giving of our creativity, and it’s rare that we take the time to refuel. This retreat in Joshua Tree was a fantastic balance of professional development, personal insight in finding my creative voice as a leader, and soul restoration from the magic of Joshua Tree. I've often sung the praises of Jordan and all his resources but this one was the apex. I believe deeply in the practice and spirit of mentorship and Jordan truly fulfils the role of a real mentor on many levels.



When you attend the Joshua Tree retreat, you are not just attending a coaching seminar. It's a soul-fuelling, career-elevating, creative-renewing weekend that isn't quickly forgotten, all the while surrounded by like-minded people on a similar journey.

And knowing I'm not alone on the path is encouraging. I've always considered this as one of my most valuable career investments. Much more than any piece of camera, lighting, or audio gear I've ever purchased.



(Humbly and honestly written without AI)







Marq Mssengale, CEO, producer and director at Mass Digital Content



For me, the value in The Filmmakers Retreat is the way it forced me to find myself. I learned to look within myself and find out what kind of filmmaker/storyteller I really was.



Being a director is truly a lone-wolf profession. There are only a few other directors that I know and I never have the chance to be on anybody else's sets to observe how they work.



So when I heard about Jordan Brady's Filmmaker's Retreat, I immediately saw it as an awesome opportunity to meet and learn from other directors.







Leif Ramsey, director at Pathfinder Films



Jordan is also an awesome mentor who is incredibly generous with his time. There's no feeling of competitiveness or thoughts like, "Hey, is this guy gonna steal my work?" He's been in the industry a long time and has fostered connections with many other pros.



During the retreat, he leads classes that cover topics like: How to talk to agencies. What makes for a great director's treatment or pitch call? How to lead on set. Casting great talent. Etc. All along the way, he peppers in tips and tricks that he's picked up.



In summary, I loved the retreat so much that I went two years in a row. I believe he's filling an important need in our industry that almost no one else is doing. And I really appreciate his leadership and insight.







Kevin O'Brien, director



I can't recommend Jordan's Director's Retreat enough if you want to get better at the craft. Of course, we learned a tonne of useful tips, phrases, and insights to help on pitching, but the biggest benefit I received was validation from other filmmakers.



Not just receiving validation, but giving it as well. Jordan is incredibly generous with his hard-earned experience, and like the great director he is, he set the tone for the rest of us to open, share, and support each other. I remember the firepit night being very emotional for me. When I arrived, I was in a sudden episode of imposter syndrome.



Jordan and the rest of the filmmakers at the retreat gave me more tools to find the confidence in who I am as a director. That confidence in who I am is the best thing I could have asked for.

