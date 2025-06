More than a brand film, ""Trust The System" short documentary on Lucinda, an 8th generation farmer fighting Big Agriculture. She's Founder/CEO of Moink, a home delivery comapny that only sells ethically-raised meat that is sourced from family farms like hers. As seen on Shark Tank, Lucinda speaks her mind.

Shot intentionally raw to stay candid and authentic, the 20 minute short is inspiring. It shows how one woman's mission can change an industry.