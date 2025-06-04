EE and Dalziel & Pow Launch Immersive Experience Store in Nottingham

EE is bringing the future face of retail to Nottingham with the launch of a new Experience store – the latest iteration of a cutting-edge retail experience concept created in partnership with global strategy and design studio, Dalziel & Pow. The Experience store is part of EE’s new strategy, which seeks to reinvent the role of retail in the telco industry by putting innovation, personal experience and community front-and-centre.



Designed to empower customers with the best connectivity and technology solutions for their whole connected life, the innovative space will serve as a hub for the local community to work, learn and play, as well as purchase the latest technology.

The new opening forms part of a £3 million investment this year into brick-and-mortar concept stores, continuing the brand’s mission to bring experiential retail to the British High Street.



​Richard Bennett from Dalziel & Pow said, “The EE Experience is a place where no two visits will ever be the same. It’s an unrivalled opportunity for customers to follow their own interests by immersing themselves in the latest tech advances at work, at home, at play, and in the community. The original store in Westfield, London delivered a 120% increase in footfall and we expect the tech-loving people of Nottingham to be just as enthusiastic about their own EE Experience.”

EE’s newest Experience location encourages visitors to spend time with the latest connected technology, giving them a taste of future living. The store features Experience Zones themed around four key areas – Game, Work, Learn, and Home – each carefully curated to demonstrate how technology and creativity enhance everyday life.

The Welcome Zone is a dynamic shopfront showcasing the state-of-the-art tech, events and in-store offers, while the Gaming Zone provides access to the latest games, complete with elite gaming rigs, racing simulators, and virtual reality experiences.



Over at Base Camp, customers will find a community hub where visitors can get advice from the EE team, browse the tech, and relax in comfortable surroundings with a complimentary cup of coffee. Finally, Tech Live is a hands-on zone where you can try-before-you-buy with access to new devices, products and collaborations, as well as EE tech experts on hand for personalised recommendations.

Nottingham residents are among the UK’s biggest tech enthusiasts, with the highest proportion of people owning a smartphone (84%) and smartwatch (33%) of any urban population in the country. According to research by EE, they also spend the most time using smart home tech on an average day, although 42% lack confidence in using the latest tech.



See more from Daziel & Pow here.