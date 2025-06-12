Daisy-May Hudson’s Films Shine a Light on Britain’s Broken Systems

Lollipop's story focuses on Molly, a single Mum with a challenged past, newly released from prison, who hopes of starting her life again with her two children. A joy that quickly turns into a nightmare, as she realises her children are in foster care, and tormentingly locked away from her. Forcing Molly to rebuild her life and fight for her children's future.

For Daisy-May Hudson, this story about the outsiders who live in the difficult margins of society, crushed by vast economic forces, controlled by opaque legal systems, and all the while wearily sheltering their hope of a better future close to their chest - is drawn from her personal experience of homelessness. Poignantly explored in her documentary Half Way, that shows her families fight to find a home and future that they could call their own, after her Mum was evicted.

‘It can take just one thing – like a job loss, a bad month at work, or another one hundred pounds a week on rent – to tip people into a spiral’ Writes Daisy-May. And this meticulous focus on the way society impacts our lives, combined with a focus on highlighting the joy we can experience in the face of adversity is also present in Lollipop. Who’s central protagonist Molly, played by Posy Sterling, is eventually able to overcome the modernised byzantine systems which historically have separated mothers and their children, offering hope and catharsis in an emotionally resonating cinematic experience.

‘This film is everything, I cried, laughed and cried some more’ said 42 Branded managing director Clancie Brennan. ‘Daisy-May is a director of the now, a voice for those in our society that need one. Born from her lived experiences, Lollipop tells a story that affects so many mothers, in a way that I hadn’t seen on screen before.’

The film is “Remarkable… Extraordinarily Powerful” said Mark Kermode

Daisy-May Hudson is repped for Commercials Globally by 42 Branded managing director Clancie Brennan.

