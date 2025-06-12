senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

DAVID Appoints Ricardo Honegger as Europe Managing Director and Madrid Chief Growth Officer

12/06/2025
62
Share
Since 2020, Ricardo Honegger has been integral to DAVID’s US presence

DAVID, a global creative agency, has announced the appointment of Ricardo Honegger (Rico) as Europe managing director and Madrid CGO. In this role, Rico will lead the agency's strategic expansion across the continent, building upon the success of DAVID Madrid, which has been a hub of creative excellence for six years.

Since 2020, Rico has been integral to DAVID’s US presence. He started as DAVID Miami MD and in 2023 was appointed US chief growth officer, transforming DAVID New York from a brand-new office into a fast-growing contender, securing new clients including Supercell, Clif Bar (Mondelez), IKEA, and Cointreau. Meanwhile, DAVID Miami continues to stand out, recently launching campaigns for clients such as Netflix, Android (Google), Google Play, Coca-Cola, SPK (Mondelez), and Corona.

"We're incredibly excited to have Rico leading our European expansion. He's a proven leader with a passion for creativity and a deep understanding of our culture. I have no doubt he'll be a huge success in this new role”, said Fernando Musa, founder, partner and chairman.

“Whatever Rico touches he turns into a much bigger and exciting business. And that successful experience in the US and Latam will be key to help us grow DAVID’s presence in Europe, where we already work with so many important clients”, commented Pancho Cassis, partner and global CCO.

"Helping DAVID grow has been one of the most fulfilling parts of my career. Now, with our expansion in Europe, we can reach new markets, welcome new talent, and strengthen our global creative network. I'm excited to help shape the next chapter of DAVID in this new region”, said Ricardo.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from DAVID Madrid
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from DAVID Madrid
Vibrations
Hellmann's
13/06/2025
Sticky Varnish
Hellmann's
13/06/2025
Case Alcaraz Signs
Netflix
04/09/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1