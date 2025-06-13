Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Brings Out the Best with a Comedic Twist

Hellmann's Mayonnaise is building on its 100+ year legacy as the world’s No.1 mayonnaise brand with the launch of its new campaign, ‘Bring Out the Best,’ aimed at celebrating its enduring role in people's lives as a product that elevates any meal.



The campaign, which launched in June in the US, offers a humorous take on how Hellmann's makes any food delicious, with a taste that’s so distractingly good, you might just forget everything else. The campaign will run across TV, social media, digital advertising, and commerce.

For devotees of Hellmann’s mayonnaise, ‘Bring Out the Best’ is instantly recognisable, having served as the brand’s tagline from 1987 - 2016. Now it’s being reinvented for today’s audience, bringing to life the idea of mealtime pleasure in a memorable way.

The re-energised ‘Bring Out the Best’ campaign was created by Ogilvy UK in collaboration with DAVID Madrid. Director Harold Einstein lent his distinctive comedic style to the campaign commercials, the first films to air being ‘Sticky Varnish’ and ‘Vibrations’.

​Pete Harbour, CMO and head of global condiments says, “Hellmann’s is one of the world’s most classic brands – it made sense to come back to this classic line while also having a bit of fun with it. Our goal is always to ensure Hellmann’s fits within people’s lives while reflecting the cultural moment. The new ‘Bring Out the Best’ campaign does both with its simple and slightly quirky sensibility.”

“As well as talking to our core fans who will still remember ‘Bring Out the Best’ we wanted to also connect with a younger audience through unmissable comedy” said Alison Steven and Liam Bushby, global creative directors at Ogilvy UK. “This audience has a million things vying for their attention every single day, so we had to make sure that we stood out. We believe that this distinct tone of voice will continue to win new fans for Hellmann’s from the younger generation.”



This new core campaign follows the momentum Hellmann’s and Ogilvy UK have built over the last year to tap into cultural moments and engage with new communities. In 2024, the brand launched its first independent island on Fortnite to engage with gen-z gamers across the globe. They also made its first London Fashion Week debut with the luxury 'Margaret Bag’, designed with the cult brand Chopova Lowena. It also follows a spot at the Big Game, and huge social led earnt campaign, where Hellmann's incomparable taste came to life in a remake of the iconic deli scene from the movie, When Harry Met Sally, developed by VML NY.

