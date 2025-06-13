senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Brings Out the Best with a Comedic Twist

13/06/2025
85
Share
Ogilvy UK, DAVID Madrid and director Harold Einstein celebrates the brands role in people’s lives as a condiment that makes any meal taste better

Hellmann's Mayonnaise is building on its 100+ year legacy as the world’s No.1 mayonnaise brand with the launch of its new campaign, ‘Bring Out the Best,’ aimed at celebrating its enduring role in people's lives as a product that elevates any meal.

The campaign, which launched in June in the US, offers a humorous take on how Hellmann's makes any food delicious, with a taste that’s so distractingly good, you might just forget everything else. The campaign will run across TV, social media, digital advertising, and commerce.

For devotees of Hellmann’s mayonnaise, ‘Bring Out the Best’ is instantly recognisable, having served as the brand’s tagline from 1987 - 2016. Now it’s being reinvented for today’s audience, bringing to life the idea of mealtime pleasure in a memorable way.

The re-energised ‘Bring Out the Best’ campaign was created by Ogilvy UK in collaboration with DAVID Madrid. Director Harold Einstein lent his distinctive comedic style to the campaign commercials, the first films to air being ‘Sticky Varnish’ and ‘Vibrations’.

Pete Harbour, CMO and head of global condiments says, “Hellmann’s is one of the world’s most classic brands – it made sense to come back to this classic line while also having a bit of fun with it. Our goal is always to ensure Hellmann’s fits within people’s lives while reflecting the cultural moment. The new ‘Bring Out the Best’ campaign does both with its simple and slightly quirky sensibility.”

“As well as talking to our core fans who will still remember ‘Bring Out the Best’ we wanted to also connect with a younger audience through unmissable comedy” said Alison Steven and Liam Bushby, global creative directors at Ogilvy UK. “This audience has a million things vying for their attention every single day, so we had to make sure that we stood out. We believe that this distinct tone of voice will continue to win new fans for Hellmann’s from the younger generation.”

This new core campaign follows the momentum Hellmann’s and Ogilvy UK have built over the last year to tap into cultural moments and engage with new communities. In 2024, the brand launched its first independent island on Fortnite to engage with gen-z gamers across the globe. They also made its first London Fashion Week debut with the luxury 'Margaret Bag’, designed with the cult brand Chopova Lowena. It also follows a spot at the Big Game, and huge social led earnt campaign, where Hellmann's incomparable taste came to life in a remake of the iconic deli scene from the movie, When Harry Met Sally, developed by VML NY.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Ogilvy UK
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Ogilvy UK
Vibrations
Hellmann's
13/06/2025
Sticky Varnish
Hellmann's
13/06/2025
How to Make a Hugo Spritz
ST-GERMAIN
21/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1