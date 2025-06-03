Ogilvy's 2025 Cannes Contenders

Powerade - The Athletes Code





Ogilvy: In the high-pressure world of elite sports, the “win at all costs” mentality often overlooks athletes’ well-being. As part of its ongoing “Pause is Power” platform, Powerade is challenging this narrative and has taken it a step further with “The Athletes Code.” This legally-binding amendment to its athlete contracts ensures they can take a crucial “pause” for their mental health without the fear of losing their sponsorship. To roll out the new clause in its contracts, Powerade teamed up with courageous athletes like Alex Morgan, Tatjana Smith, Linda Motlhalo, and Douglas Matera, who have powerfully demonstrated the importance of this initiative by speaking out about their own mental health journeys under intense scrutiny.







Vaseline - Screen Block





Ogilvy: Gamers understand the value of rare in-game skins, but the most valuable skin of all is their real-life skin. The truth is, prolonged exposure to blue light from screens can damage skin and DNA, and gamers are especially vulnerable. That's why Vaseline partnered with Uni Games to create 50+ SPF Screen Block cream. We're highlighting the unseen, everyday effects of blue light by teaming up with those most affected: hardcore gamers. To reach them directly, Vaseline Screen Block was even integrated into “Go Goated,” one of the most popular UGC game series on Fortnite.







Windex - Windows of Opportunity





Ogilvy: Imagine spending your entire workday, every day, in a windowless room, with only artificial light to illuminate your space. It's not an inspiring, motivating or pleasant place to spend hundreds of hours every month, yet for some American children — particularly those attending schools built in the 1960s and 1970s — this is an unfortunate reality. Windows were once seen as posing a distraction to children, and as such, were purposely eliminated from building designs. Recognizing the profound benefits of natural light on student performance and mood, Windex, true to its brand of bringing clarity and brightness, developed "Windows of Opportunity” to bring more light into one elementary school's windowless classrooms: Eisenhower Elementary. The innovative project has already had meaningful impact. According to a survey of the school’s teachers, 84% reported that student mood and overall well-being improved after installing the windows, while 93% reported a positive impact on their own mood and well-being. Windex is continuing to expand the program to other communities with the aim of helping motivate other parents and school districts to make similar changes in their buildings – because brighter classrooms create brighter futures.







Dove - Get Unready





Ogilvy: For over 65 years, the Dove Beauty Bar has been a bathroom staple, and to kick off 2025, Dove celebrated its timeless role with its “Get Unready” campaign. This multi-phased initiative redefines the iconic cleanser not just as a skincare essential, but as a comforting ritual of self-care after life's most memorable moments. The campaign debuted dramatically just after midnight on New Year's Eve, with striking out-of-home placements in high-traffic areas. The visuals, shot by renowned photographer Sandro Miller, capture the authentic aftermath of a night well spent — a sudsy, glistening mess with the Dove Beauty Bar in focus, evoking the feeling of washing away the remnants of celebration. As Dove's Mele Melero explains, it’s about “the simple joy of unwinding after a special moment,” finding beauty in unfiltered reality. The campaign continued to unfold throughout the year, spotlighting similar “unready” moments across cultures and occasions.





Chevrolet - Night Signals







Ogilvy: Addressing a critical need for improved road safety in the Dominican Republic, Chevrolet and Santo Domingo Motors launched “Night Signals.” In an unprecedented collaboration with the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation and the Ministry of Public Works (MOPC), this initiative redefines advertising by transforming traditional billboards during the day into life-saving reflective traffic signs at night. Engineered to light up when hit by vehicle headlights, these clever installations dramatically improve visibility for drivers navigating poorly lit or inadequately signed roads at night.







Hellmann's - Club Classic





Ogilvy: Hellmann's brilliantly inserted itself into a major cultural moment with its “Club Classic” campaign, leveraging pop star Charli XCX's viral “Brat” tour and a controversy surrounding her banned “sandwich bag” poster. After UK regulators deemed the original poster promoted “bad things,” Charli XCX humorously clarified on TikTok that it was “obviously a sandwich bag,” urging fans to bring sandwiches to her shows. Seizing this authentic, unforced connection, Hellmann's launched a guerilla stunt at her Birmingham tour stop, distributing free “Club Classic” sandwiches in Hellmann's-branded bags mimicking the infamous poster. This timely, tongue-in-cheek activation, amplified on social media with influencers and ads mirroring Charli XCX's aesthetic, allowed Hellmann's to genuinely participate in the “brat” zeitgeist, reminding fans that the mayonnaise brand is an essential component of any sandwich, ultimately becoming a memorable part of the cultural conversation itself.







Vaseline - Vaseline Verified





Ogilvy: Vaseline's “Vaseline Verified” is an innovative global campaign that ingeniously transforms viral user-generated hacks into scientifically validated truths, showcasing the iconic Vaseline Jelly's boundless versatility. Recognizing over 6,000 organic social media posts about unconventional uses, Vaseline put these community-sourced tips—from beauty tricks like makeup primer to practical solutions like spicy snack buffers—to the test in playful lab-style videos. Successful hacks earn the “Vaseline Verified” seal, while common myths are debunked, reinforcing the brand's commitment to authenticity and empowering consumers with dermatologist-approved applications. This clever approach not only celebrates the ingenuity of its community but also solidifies Vaseline's status as the “Wonder Jelly,” proving its enduring relevance and adaptability in modern culture. The campaign demonstrated Ogilvy’s Borderless Creativity as it was led by Ogilvy Singapore with support from Ogilvy South Africa, Ogilvy UK, and Ogilvy US.







Vodaphone - Guardian Beads





Ogilvy: Vodafone addressed a critical problem at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest spiritual gathering where thousands go missing daily, especially children and the elderly without phones or memorized numbers. Recognizing the cultural significance of sacred Rudraksha and Tulsi bead bracelets, Vodafone introduced “Guardian Beads” – innovative, waterproof bracelets with individual digits engraved on each bead. This ingenious design allows wearers to arrange the beads to form their mobile phone number, enabling easy reunification with families if separated in the massive crowd. The campaign leveraged a deeply rooted cultural practice to provide a practical, protective solution, demonstrating Vodafone's commitment to community welfare and connection







Coca-Cola - Shades of Red





Ogilvy: Recognizing its deep roots in Mexican culture, particularly through the ubiquitous red awnings of tienditas, Coca-Cola introduced “Shades of Red” to reinforce its local relevance. This innovative campaign turned the routine replacement of old awnings into a meaningful tribute to the community. A poignant film celebrated the shopkeepers, highlighting Coca-Cola's long-standing presence and support within these essential neighbourhood hubs. Each new awning also functioned as a unique out-of-home advertising placement, collectively transforming thousands of shops into a vast, organic brand platform. This strategic initiative effectively connected with consumers on an emotional level while expanding the brand's visibility across Mexico.





Clash of Clans - Haaland Payback Time





Ogilvy: To revitalize engagement for the long-running mobile game Clash of Clans, “Haaland Payback Time” ingeniously leveraged both the massive fandom and intense rivalries surrounding football superstar Erling Haaland. Recognizing Haaland's decade-long history with the game, Clash of Clans made him its first real-person feature, instantly captivating his fans. However, the campaign brilliantly flipped this on its head by also appealing to his millions of “haters,” offering them “revenge” through the “Payback Time Challenge” to destroy a village Haaland had personally built. This strategy, amplified by billboards near rival stadiums and real-time reactive ads, successfully turned haters into lovers, driving 34 million new players and a 150% surge in new users, making it the game's most successful campaign in years.

