Cult Kits' Mobster Inspired Spot Celebrates Football Shirt Collectors

Cult Kits, the football fashion brand known for curating one of the world’s leading collections of vintage football shirts, has today launched its first ever campaign and brand platform ‘The Shirt Matters’, in collaboration with creative agency VCCP Blue and content creation studio Girl&Bear.



This campaign marks a significant moment for Cult Kits, stepping into advertising for the first time to show that football shirts are more than just merch, but instead are loaded with identity, nostalgia, and cultural meaning. Launching globally across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok from today, the campaign targets adults who love football, fashion and film, and who see sport as part of a wider creative culture.



At the heart of the campaign is a humorous short film, ‘Wiseguys’, written and directed by VCCP creative Paul Kocur and brought to life by Girl&Bear Studios’ production team, with post-production handled by Girl&Bear Post - with every aspect of production managed in-house.. It places the football shirt at the centre of a classic gangster standoff.

‘Wiseguys’ is the first creative execution from ‘The Shirt Matters’, a platform designed to reinforce Cult Kits’ unique position at the intersection of football and wider popular culture. While competitors focus on kits as collectibles, Cult Kits explores how they act as personal and cultural artefacts, each one telling a story.

Paul Kocur, associate creative director at VCCP said, “As a creative, I’ve always wanted to direct. This was the perfect chance to collaborate with a brand I love, tell a smart story, and do it all on a shoestring. We wanted to create something that would stand out, entertain, and make people think differently about a football shirt. Cult Kits isn’t just selling jerseys – they’re curating culture. And we wanted the work to reflect that.”



David Jones and Robert Kocur, co-founders at Cult Kits, said, “We’ve always seen Cult Kits as more than just a place to buy football shirts. We’re about stories, style, and cultural crossover. This campaign shows how much a shirt can really mean – and does it in a way that’s smart, funny, and distinctly us.”



​Olly Calverley, head of film and content and Ed Rosie, executive producer at Girl&Bear said, “This is one of those brilliant projects that comes along every now and then, and we just couldn’t resist getting involved. It's a great brand with a killer script, and with so much talent across Girl&Bear, we had everything we needed to make it happen - so we got stuck in and had a great time doing it.”

