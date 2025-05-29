Creativ Company Promotes Sara Yazdani to Vice President, PR and Marketing Partnerships

​Creativ Company has promoted Sara Yazdani to vice president, PR and marketing partnerships. In her elevated role, Sara will lead PR strategy for overall communications planning, awards, thought leadership, and events. She will also run day-to-day campaigns for the company’s roster of PR clients in media, entertainment, music, advertising, and tech including MOCEAN, 1stAveMachine, SpecialGuestX, Ammolite Machine, Havoc Robotics, 1stAveDesign, Mudge, NHRL, Ryff, Iconic Arts, Four Wood Golf, and all future clients.

Sara joined the machine intelligence marketing firm in 2023 to establish a formal PR department, standardize operating procedures, and build a team of PR talent. Sara has worked closely with the company’s CEO Wes Morton to triple the size of the PR department in the past two years. With her vast network and unique approach to PR, Sara has become invaluable to Creativ Company as the dot connector across industries.

“Sara has brought poise, acumen, and leadership to our growing firm. She has earned the respect of our media, entertainment, and technology clients with her forthright communication style, ability to connect clients to partnership opportunities, and deliver results with an agile team. I’m stoked to have her lead our PR department as we build the next transformative marketing firm,” said Wes Morton, CEO & Co-Founder of Creativ Company.

“I’m honored to step into the role of Vice President and grateful to CEO Wes Morton for his continued trust and recognition,” said Sara Yazdani, vice president, PR and marketing Partnerships, Creativ Company. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to contribute to the growth of our PR division, and I look forward to further amplifying the visibility of both our clients and Creativ Company through impactful media and marketing partnerships and strategic planning.”

Sara has added a vast range of expertise not only in traditional PR and marketing, but in partnership, promotional, digital, and influencer marketing. Her nearly 15 year career includes stints at The Walt Disney Company, Recording Academy, PMK*BNC and BIZ 3. She's helped lead PR and marketing initiatives for global brands such as Disney, Star Wars, Mickey & Friends, Samsung, Google, Techstars, Grammys, and popular artists like Terrace Martin, Dinner Party, Ty Dolla $ign, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Caroline Polachek, Jessie Reyez, BABYMETAL, Code Orange, and many more, garnering billions of media impressions and millions in media value.

Sara also serves as the Co-Chair of ThinkLA’s entertainment committee assisting in programming for their annual brunch to 450 entertainment executives and professionals. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Alverno College from her home state of Wisconsin. Currently residing with her dog, Lucy, Sara enjoys singing in the Ecclesias Singers Disney Choir during the holiday season and spending time with her nieces and nephews.