Ryff Chooses Creativ Company as PR and Marketing Partner

16/06/2025
21
Share
The collaboration brings together two teams at the forefront of entertainment, tech and advertising innovation

Ryff, the industry leader in virtual product placement, has chosen Creativ Company as its PR and marketing partner.

At the intersection of entertainment, technology, and advertising, Ryff is transforming the product placement category by inserting brands digitally into marquee content using computer-vision AI technology having worked with Amazon, Coca-Cola, Baileys, MLB, Bandero, and many more. View their portfolio of work here.

Ryff joins Creativ Company’s growing roster of media, entertainment, and technology companies disrupting their industries.

“We can’t wait to support their journey becoming the global leader in virtual product placement. A big thank you to Andrew Humber and Shirley Richter Hughes, can't wait to begin!” stated Wes Morton, CEO and co-founder of Creativ Company.

“It’s exciting to join forces with the team at Creativ Company, whose passion for innovation in marketing matches our own. They’re the perfect partner for us as we continue pushing the boundaries of authentic brand engagement,” said Andrew Humber, EVP of global marketing at Ryff.

Both Creativ Company and Ryff are at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this week across a number of events including Ryff’s participation at the Brand Innovators Summit and their Tuesday luncheon with Verve and Landmark. Creativ Company will be with clients on the ground including NHRL, 1stAveMachine, SpecialGuestX, 1stAveDesign, and Ryff.

