Creating Change Through Compassion

The emPOWER Breakfast welcomed James Hayhurst to its latest emPOWERMENt event for a powerful and deeply moving conversation.

James is a remarkable individual who has turned a deeply personal journey into a force for systemic change. Drawing on his own lived experience, he founded the Positive Parenting Alliance and launched The Parents Promise, an initiative that encourages separating parents to prioritise their children's wellbeing above all else. His mission is to normalise hard but necessary conversations and rally organisations to create a culture of support for families navigating separation.

At its core, this event challenged long-standing assumptions around how we as a society (and particularly as employers) support families going through significant life changes. James invited us to consider how compassionate workplace culture can make a real difference, and how simple, practical accommodations can ease the burden during pivotal transitions like family separation.

One of the most poignant parts of the conversation came when James spoke about his role as a parent carer to a non-speaking, profoundly autistic child - an experience shared by our host, Athene Parker. Their dialogue was raw, relatable, and incredibly moving, underscoring the need for greater understanding and tangible support for neurodivergent families, both at home and at work.

James’s reflections bridged the personal and professional, showing us what leadership can look like when rooted in empathy, vulnerability, and genuine care. In a space filled with professionals, it was deeply impactful to witness a man speak so openly about love, grief, and responsibility. It opened hearts, encouraged reflection, and left many of us inspired to lead with more humanity.

The emPOWER Breakfast are immensely grateful to everyone who attended and helped hold space for such an honest and heartfelt conversation. And a huge thank you to the sponsors who continue to make these events possible. A special mention goes to Shelby Akosa from Peach, one of the Gold Sponsors, whose commitment to compassionate leadership is already creating ripples of change. Shelby has been instrumental in raising awareness among high-level HR contacts about the importance of Separation Policies, a key area championed by The Parents Promise.

In that instance, the ripples keep on rippling - and that’s what the emPOWER Breakfast is all about. It’s real change, happening at the micro level, from the ground up.

For those who were unable to attend, or who would like to further explore the topics discussed during the session, we encourage you to scan the QR code below. You'll find valuable materials from The Parents Promise initiative and insights on supporting both neurotypical and neurodivergent families within the workplace.



