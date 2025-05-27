Courvoisier and CALLING Celebrate Modern Masculinity with Inclusive ‘Father Figures’ Campaign

For Fathers Day 2025 iconic cognac brand Courvoisier and creative studio CALLING have collaborated to celebrate the power of paternal influence in an inclusive and unconventional campaign. Whilst the importance of biological fathers and the love they give can never be understated - the Father Figures campaign illuminates the powerful and positive impact that other male role models play in all our lives.

To land the Father Figures campaign firmly in today’s culture CALLING cast a series of influential talent to tell their personal stories of pivotal role models in their lives in a series of fresh, emotional films.

​Mercury and Brit award winning artists Ezra Collective celebrate jazz icon Gary Crosby - the man who brought the band together and guided them on the path to stardom.

Trailblazing fashion designer Bianca Saunders is reunited with her teacher Andrew Ibi who gave her the confidence as a black woman to enter the world of menswear.

Teachers, mentors, found family and community. Inspirational Father Figures come in all shapes and ages. On the day we celebrate our biological dads, let’s raise a glass to our Father Figures too.

CALLING founder and ECD Josh Tenser noted, “Booze brands have a tendency to lean on tropes and clichés. True to our mission at CALLING we saw an opportunity to create some progress around a very traditional trading moment and create something cultural, emotional and inclusive.

These stories open the lens and allow us to celebrate even more of the great men in our lives - in a joyful & positive way. There’s a deep truth that it often takes someone outside of our immediate family to see the nascent creative sparks in us and fan them into flames. We’re extremely proud to be helping Courvoisier re-enter the cultural landscape in the UK in a way that’s both true to the brand and also primed to reach modern audiences.”

CALLING founder and MD Rani Patel added, “We have been blessed to have worked with such a storied and prestigious brand. In our usual CALLING way we wanted to create something that genuinely connected with society today. We are excited to see how this informs Courvoisier’s journey to find its place in the hearts (and cocktail glasses) of a new generation of discerning drinkers.”

The seasonal activation is a fully integrated campaign running across OOH, VOD, social and digital.

Creative agency CALLING took on the advertising brief for Courvisier UK after the cognac brand was recently acquired by the Campari Group in late 2024.

