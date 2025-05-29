CoppaFeel! Captures the Emotional Reality of Breast Cancer in Youth with Gen Z Campaign

CoppaFeel!, the UK’s only youth focused breast cancer awareness charity, are on a mission to get young people checking their chests so that all breast cancers are diagnosed early and accurately.

Younger generations have never been more open about their emotions—or more empowered to share their feelings. Statistics show that a critical ‘feeling’ that is often overlooked by younger audiences however, is ‘feeling’ their chests. Three quarters of 18-24 year olds don't check their chests regularly (1). Creative agency Calling and production company Stink have collaborated to create Feelings—a bold new content series that explores the everyday emotional landscape of gen z.

Working with acclaimed Stink Films director Loose, the series reflects the authentic reality of young people in the UK openly sharing emotions. Through a collection of candid short films, the series captures a snapshot of the real feelings young people experience in their daily lives.

Central to the campaign are the real stories of three young individuals — Robyn, Dhvani, and Amber — who were all diagnosed with breast cancer between the ages of 19 and 26. These storytellers share the complex and evolving feelings they faced from the moment of diagnosis through to how they feel today. From feeling a lump, to feeling too young. From the surreal shock of a diagnosis, to fear, and ultimately to self-gratitude for being vigilant and catching it early. CoppaFeel! want to share this message because when diagnosed early, breast cancer treatments are more effective and survival rates are higher. Early detection can save lives. ‘Feelings’ serves as a reminder that breast cancer can happen at any age, and drives home the important message; ‘whatever you feel, feel your chest’.

The raw and powerful film captivates the viewer before delivering authentic and impactful testimonies in a way that’s distinct from other cancer awareness campaigns.

CALLING founder and ECD Josh Tenser said of the campaign, “We’re extremely proud of the true collaboration with both the CoppaFeel! team and Loose that led us to such a special film. It has real lightness of touch which makes it totally distinct in a category that - understandably - leans into heavy narratives. But we know this is how to reach a younger audience and help to normalise life saving chest checking habits. Watch the film. Tell your young friends. And most of all - massive gratitude to the cast who were so open, brave and eloquent.”

CoppaFeel! marketing director Martine O’Donnell said, “Working with Calling, Stink and Loose allowed us to bring to life an idea that taps into youth culture; taking us on a journey through a range of common daily feelings, to the more serious feelings experienced by young people facing a breast cancer diagnosis. At CoppaFeel! we strive to avoid fearmongering amongst younger audiences and it can be challenging to strike a balance when spreading awareness of a serious topic. From the first meeting with Calling and Stink, they truly understood the brief. The incredible director Loose brought the vision to life; showcasing everyday gen z feelings, and creating a safe and empowering space for the lead cast to share their stories”.

CALLING founder and MD Rani Patel, who launched CoppaFeel!’s Trust Your Touch campaign in 2017 with the first naked breast on day time TV commented, “Although ideas of breast cancer have shifted in culture there is still a gap to close in awareness and understanding when it comes to young people. Empowering this young generation with their own vernacular to talk about their feelings is key. It's been an honour personally to support CoppaFeel! once again.”

Jon Chads MD of Stink Films added, “We’re honoured to have created this important film - and statement - on behalf of young people affected by breast cancer. “Feelings” does everything we believe in here at Stink. Getting authentically into culture, surfacing new narratives and also stepping away from tired conventions. A new type of cancer awareness film for a new generation and a fresh way to convey a life saving message. Sometimes lightness of touch is where all the power is. It’s an issue that’s close to us here as a production family. We couldn’t be prouder of Loose whose ability to represent the lives of young people in her films goes from strength to strength. Huge thanks to Coppafeel! for the trust and to the courageous cast who made it such a touching and authentic story.”

(1) Source: The 7 Stars, CoppaFeel! Brand Tracker October 2024

