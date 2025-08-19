Proudly Irish: Concern Worldwide Tackles Global Poverty

Most people in Ireland don’t realise that Concern Worldwide is an Irish charity. And it’s one to be proud of after more than half a century of making a difference in combatting poverty around the world.

To connect the people of Ireland more deeply to not just the brand, but the issue of global poverty, Droga5, part of Accenture Song, looked to create parallels between Irish history and modern global crises.

These parallels are brought to life in a new platform for the brand. ‘It’s Our Concern’ captures how the people of Ireland often feel the struggles of other nations as if they were their own.

For the film, the team sifted through reams of archival footage from Ireland and modern footage from countries that Concern operates in, uncovering breath taking visual similarities between the two. These real, history-capturing clips were meticulously blended to convey a simple message: The people of Ireland are uniquely positioned to help end extreme poverty, wherever it is in the world.

“It wasn’t too long ago that Ireland experienced many of the challenges facing other countries today. When compared side-by-side, it’s a powerful reminder of why the people of Ireland are so empathetic when global crises hit. Our hope is that the film inspires pride not just in the Concern brand, but in ourselves,” said Carina Caye, creative director, Droga5 Dublin

“Concern was founded in 1968 by Irish people who looked out at the world and felt compelled to act. That instinct to care, to empathise and to help, runs deep in our national character. In many ways, Concern is simply a reflection of the Irish people, and it is the support of Irish people that has made Concern the organisation it is today. The team at Droga5 have captured that beautifully by showing how our own past connects us to those living through hardship today. At a time of growing global need, it’s more important than ever to hold on to that sense of shared humanity,” said Gaby Murphy, director of development, Concern Worldwide.

