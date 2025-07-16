senckađ
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Joe Duffy Plays Detective in Lidl Ireland's Film Noir Inspired Series

16/07/2025
33
Series from Droga5 Dublin and director Brian Durnin series starring the radio presenter investigates the unbelievable value found at Lidl

Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, and Lidl Ireland realise there’s only one man to investigate the unbelievable value of the Lidl Plus App.

Lidl Ireland is already one of the best value supermarkets in Ireland. Now, with the Lidl Plus app, you can unlock even more value through exclusive points. How is that even possible? It has to be some kind of conspiracy.

To dramatise just how unbelievable that value is, Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, and Lidl Ireland invited Joe Duffy to come in and investigate it.

Value Beyond Belief is a Film Noir-inspired social series. Across three episodes, Joe digs deep inside a Lidl store: interrogating employees, poring over produce, spying on staff, and narrating his own suspicions.


