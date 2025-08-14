Coffee & TV New York Welcomes Senior VFX Supervisor Rob Walker

​Coffee & TV has welcomed Rob Walker to its New York studio as senior VFX supervisor. With over 20 years of experience and a portfolio that spans iconic commercials and award-winning campaigns, Rob brings a distinctive creative edge and a collaborative mindset to the team.

Rob’s background in fine art and photography informs his sharp visual sensibility and passion for striking imagery. His career includes tenures at leading studios such as MPC and Method, where he led high-profile projects including Levi’s reimagined Launderette spot starring Beyoncé, and multiple Super Bowl campaigns for brands including Squarespace, FTX and Little Caesars.

His work has earned recognition from the British Arrows and other major industry awards, and he’s served as a judge for both the VES and AICP Awards. Rob is known for pushing creative boundaries and elevating visual storytelling, always with an eye on what’s next.

​Jaz Rongokea, managing director of Coffee & TV New York, said, "Absolutely thrilled to have a creative powerhouse like Rob join our growing team here. A true artist and a truly lovely person, he is the perfect example of what Coffee & TV is all about.”

Rob Walker said, "I’m pleased to join Coffee & TV in their New York Office, and be part of their growing studio. It’s exciting to work with so many talented colleagues and friends from the early days of my career."

Rob joins Coffee & TV during a period of growth and creative momentum, as the studio continues to expand its global footprint and deliver standout work across advertising, music, and entertainment.

