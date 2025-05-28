‘Código Indio’ Wins the Diversity and Inclusion Award at the IAB Mixx 2025

In the photo from left to right: Lourdes López, strategic integrator director at Dentsu Media; Sergio Garcia de Leon, media manager Heineken Americas; Marielena Lazcano, IMC brand manager at Cerveza Indio; Jonathan Burguette, IMC brand executive Indio; Carmen Moreno, head of entertainment; and Said Gil, CEO of Dentsu Creative Mexico.

In an industry constantly seeking new ways to connect with diverse and complex audiences, Código Indio—the project developed by Dentsu Creative Mexico for Heineken Mexico and its brand Cerveza Indio—stood out as an exercise in listening, collaboration, and cultural reframing. The project was honoured with the Diversity and Inclusion Award at the IAB Mixx 2025, as part of the IAB Conecta event.

"Diversity and inclusion shouldn't be a goal—they should be daily practice," explained Gabriel Richaud, general director at IAB Mexico. Since its inception in 2020, this award aims to spotlight advertising initiatives that not only promote inclusion as a concept, but that authentically integrate it into their creative process, messaging, and impact. Código Indio became one of the year's most relevant projects precisely because of that: it doesn’t use diversity as a narrative tool—it makes it the backbone.

Rather than appropriating a cause, the project chose to actively collaborate with the heart of our society: the communities. Going out to listen to people, documenting their stories, and giving them the space they deserve. The campaign opened platforms for dialogue and visibility for voices that rarely find a place in mass media or brand communications.

“We believe we’re living in a time when narratives need to change, when we must speak of diversity and inclusion—and put an end to classist and divisive discourse,” said Carmen Moreno, also known as "Capu", head of entertainment at Dentsu Creative Mexico and project lead.

The jury praised the project’s comprehensive execution, which blended cultural sensitivity, documentary rigor, and an aesthetic that honors those portrayed. With the participation of artists such as Alex Lora, Jessy Bulbo, Camilo Lara, Aczino, María Barracuda, C-Kan, Kenny Avilés, and Héctor Quijada, the brand sought to tell stories of warriors who have left their mark on their ZIP codes and across different cultural movements.

For Cerveza Indio—a brand that has long positioned itself as an ally of social and cultural causes—this campaign represents not only a creative milestone but also a responsibility carried out with coherence. From its naming to its narrative, Código Indio directly challenges the industry, urging it to rethink its role as a cultural reference maker.

“With Código Indio, we wanted to stop speaking as a brand and let the people who give life to Mexico’s culture speak. For us, there's no other way to connect with consumers than by listening to them,” said Marielena Lazcano, IMC jr. brand manager at Cerveza Indio.

This award comes at a time when conversations about representation and inclusion are becoming increasingly demanding. Yet, campaigns that address these themes with depth, commitment, and authenticity remain rare. The IAB Mexico award does not celebrate a commercially successful ad campaign: it honors a narrative that heals.

This documentary doesn’t aim to close a conversation, but to open many. And its greatest merit is to show that inclusion—when practiced with responsibility and active listening—not only enriches content but transforms the way brands relate to society.

The narrative approach adopted by Indio in this documentary marks a clear departure from traditional branded content. There are no slogans or predictable formulas here. What we see is documentation, accompaniment, and a clear intent to record contemporary history from its margins.

Dentsu is a global media partner for Heineken and has been a strategic ally in Mexico since 2021. “This relationship has tested the integration of our services in the market,” said Said Gil, CEO of Dentsu Creative and CXM. “That’s where Dentsu Creative and its entertainment offering elevate the media and omnichannel strategy led by dentsu for Heineken,” he added.

In addition to this award, dentsu also participated as the media agency for other winning campaigns: "Equinox EV 'The Light Challenge'", which earned a Bronze in the Brand Building category; and "Heinzterception", which took home two Silvers in the Digital Device User Experience and Content for User Engagement categories.

