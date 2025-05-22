senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Coca-Cola and WPP Open X Partnership Renewed

22/05/2025
323
Share
The Coca-Cola Company announces renewed partnership WPP Open X in a bid to create what global chief marketing officer, Manuel Arroyo, calls “the future of marketing”, writes LBB’s Tará McKerr

Coca-Cola has renewed its global marketing partnership with WPP Open X, continuing a relationship that began in 2021.

Coca-Cola’s global chief marketing officer, Manuel Arroyo, took to LinkedIn to announce the deal. He highlighted key achievements from their collaboration, including establishing Open X, which is described as the industry’s first open-source marketing model.

Reflecting on the past three years, Manuel also praised the partnership for advancing Coca-Cola’s marketing capabilities through initiatives such as Studio X, the centralised content hub that allows Coca-Cola to create thousands of assets tailored for local markets, and experimentation with artificial intelligence to enhance consumer engagement.

In 2024, Coca-Cola was recognised as Creative Brand of the Year at Cannes Lions, and ranked as the most valuable global food and drink brand by Kantar – accolades which Manuel attributed in part to the collaboration with WPP Open X.

“We are living a special moment in marketing at the Coca-Cola Company,” said Manuel. “I’m glad to have WPP Open X on our team to help us create the future of marketing.”

A spokesperson for WPP added, “We are pleased to confirm that The Coca-Cola Company has renewed its partnership with WPP Open X, and we look forward to continuing our momentum as their global marketing network agency partner.”

Open X is a bespoke WPP offering originally built specifically for Coca-Cola, bringing together talent and capabilities from across its agencies (including Ogilvy, VML, and others) into one integrated team model, operating across regions and categories.

Since its inception, it has supported the launch of a number of successful global campaigns, such as 'Recycle Me', which won one of only four 2024 Immortal Awards.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LBB Editorial
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LBB Editorial
Inside 'Here's to the Crazy Ones'
RadicalMedia
10/06/2025
Will to Fight
Estonian Ministry of Defence
09/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1