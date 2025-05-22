Coca-Cola and WPP Open X Partnership Renewed

​Coca-Cola has renewed its global marketing partnership with WPP Open X, continuing a relationship that began in 2021.



Coca-Cola’s global chief marketing officer, Manuel Arroyo, took to LinkedIn to announce the deal. He highlighted key achievements from their collaboration, including establishing Open X, which is described as the industry’s first open-source marketing model.



Reflecting on the past three years, Manuel also praised the partnership for advancing Coca-Cola’s marketing capabilities through initiatives such as Studio X, the centralised content hub that allows Coca-Cola to create thousands of assets tailored for local markets, and experimentation with artificial intelligence to enhance consumer engagement.



In 2024, Coca-Cola was recognised as Creative Brand of the Year at Cannes Lions, and ranked as the most valuable global food and drink brand by Kantar – accolades which Manuel attributed in part to the collaboration with WPP Open X.



“We are living a special moment in marketing at the Coca-Cola Company,” said Manuel. “I’m glad to have WPP Open X on our team to help us create the future of marketing.”



A spokesperson for WPP added, “We are pleased to confirm that The Coca-Cola Company has renewed its partnership with WPP Open X, and we look forward to continuing our momentum as their global marketing network agency partner.”



Open X is a bespoke WPP offering originally built specifically for Coca-Cola, bringing together talent and capabilities from across its agencies (including Ogilvy, VML, and others) into one integrated team model, operating across regions and categories.



Since its inception, it has supported the launch of a number of successful global campaigns, such as 'Recycle Me', which won one of only four 2024 Immortal Awards.

