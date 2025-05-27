Cobblestone Signs Director Liz Murphy for Exclusive Representation in Germany

​Cobblestone has announced the exclusive representation of acclaimed director Liz Murphy in Germany.

Known for her emotionally resonant storytelling and striking visual style, Liz brings a vibrant and contemporary voice to the screen. Her intuitive work with both actors and non-actors consistently draws out authentic performances, allowing her to craft films that connect on a deeply human level.

Blending strong narrative instinct with visual elegance, her work is as cinematic as it is compelling.

Liz has directed numerous award-winning campaigns and received recognition from leading industry bodies around the world. Her powerful film Bear for the charity Grief Encounter - an evocative meditation on loss and resilience - received critical acclaim and was showcased at prestigious platforms including the ADC, YDA, and APA.

Whether she’s directing commercials, short films, or personal projects, Liz brings authenticity, warmth, and emotional depth to every piece she creates. Her human-centric approach makes her a sought-after creative partner for brands aiming to forge meaningful connections with their audiences.

Liz is no stranger to Cobblestone - the partnership is built on years of close collaboration and mutual respect. This exclusive signing marks the natural evolution of a trusted relationship and shared creative vision.

With Liz Murphy joining its roster exclusively in Germany, Cobblestone deepens its commitment to powerful, heartfelt storytelling.

