Shaking up TV Admin.. Refreshed and Ready to Help You This Summer

What’s new?

You may already know Clearcast well-established TV Admin service, which takes your ad from script to screen, handling all the admin involved on your behalf, but you don’t know it like this. They’re shaking things up! As the industry changes, they’re changing too, to make sure they’re offering you the best experience possible, helping you where you need it most.

Their new name is…

Formerly known as TV Admin, please meet the new and improved ‘Clearcast Commercial Services’ team. This name better reflects the scope of the service, capturing what they can offer you, both now and in the future.

And they’d like you to meet…

Those of you who know the team will know Danny, Natalie and Jerry already. You may’ve also met Commercial Services Executives, Sadie, Mike and Rose who, bring a plethora of skills to help provide top-notch support for your campaigns. In addition, Receptionist & Office Coordinator, Erin, will be supporting the team over the next few months as she deepens her understanding of the business.

As the team grows, Danny’s larger role has been recognised with his new title of Head of Commercial Services and Natalie starts in a brand-new role as their first ever Key Account Manager. This role’s important as it enables her to be laser-focussed on ensuring their new and existing clients have everything they need.

What’s in it for you?

Don’t worry, the quality of the service isn’t changing. In fact, it’s designed to help it get even better, as there are now more people to help you.

Supporting you through the Summer

The summer holidays can be a wild ride. Who’s off on holiday? Who’ll handle the admin for your next campaign? So whether you need Clearcast’s newly refreshed Commercial Services team to help you get a UK or International ad clearance through, provide media instructions, deliver your ad, add subtitles, or organise some simple edits this summer, they’re here for you.

With a stronger team and a refreshed service, Clearcast is ready to keep leading the industry and deliver great value.

They have a NEW email too!

📩 Get in touch and they’ll reply faster than you can say ccs@clearcast.co.uk.​

