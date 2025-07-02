Clearcast Reveals 2025 August Bank Holiday Copy and Delivery Deadlines

The copy instructions, delivery and approval timetable have been agreed by Channel 4, ITV and Sky for the 2025 August Bank Holiday. Check below for both linear and VOD deadlines and make sure to take note of these for your campaigns airing over and around this time.



VOD Deadlines



Monday 25th August Bank Holiday: Copy, rotations, tracking tags and copy changes between 25th/26th August need to be received by EOP 14th August.



Normal delivery



Linear copy Instructions should be supplied at least two clear working days before transmission.



Linear copy should be delivered at least two clear working days before transmission to avoid a late delivery surcharge.



Remember:



To comply with these deadlines please make sure additional time is factored in for clearance approval.



Approval should be before or by the delivery date, please be aware that two clear working days are required for video approval and we always advise you to leave at least two weeks for full clearance.



Copy received dates are to avoid late copy surcharges being applied by some broadcasters.



‘UK broadcasters’ are represented by: ITV, Sky Media and Channel 4.



Agencies with clients that find these deadlines unworkable should contact individual broadcaster sales representatives directly to agree on their needs.



On the working day before a bank holiday weekend our clearance service shuts down when the broadcasters have received all the cleared copy – we’ll always post on LinkedIn about early closing. Clearcast delivery service remains open for business on these days.



If using Clearcast delivery service, you can deliver your clocks to stations while copy is awaiting approval.



If you have any questions, get in touch with Clearcast.

