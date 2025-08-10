How Clearcast Supported Channel 4’s First Ever Generative AI Ad

Landing a spot on TV can be a real game-changer for a brand. It offers instant impact, unrivalled trust and great value (Thinkbox). But it’s not always feasible for smaller businesses.



That’s where Channel 4’s brand new service comes in. Hoping to tackle this inequality, they’ve introduced a way for brands who aren’t usually represented on the small screen, to create TV ads without the need for big budget production.



And Clearcast played a part in the creation of the first ever ad made by them in this way.

How it works



The new service uses AI, provided by Streamr.ai and Telana, to create TV-ready ads for Channel 4’s streaming platform. The creative is purely generative, which means its built entirely from material which is already available, like the brand’s website and social media content. They’ve even introduced a hybrid option, which allows brands to harness the brilliance of Channel 4’s creative teams, alongside the cutting-edge technology, to deliver big results fast.



The broadcaster has been testing the solution with two advertisers, with the first, from Spirit Studios, hitting screens last week. The ad is for ‘The Good, The Bad & The Healthy’ – a brand-new foodie podcast with Sunna van Kampen, featuring real talk, healthy hacks, and supermarket truth bombs.





Why it’s needed



Currently, only 7,000 out of the UK’s three million advertisers run campaigns on TV. The new service aims to help brands of all sizes tap into streaming audiences which were once out of reach due to budget, to 'democratise access to TV' as Patel puts it. “We’re using Gen AI to support the under-represented advertisers and creative teams, not to displace them.”



How Clearcast ensured compliance and trust



With new ground broken, it was essential for Channel 4 to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. So, they got Clearcast involved from the early stages, right through to delivery. It served as a great example of collaboration from concept to screen, and showed how cherry-picking from Clearcast menu of solutions can help brands to secure quality, trust and peace of mind when trying new things. They chose to enlist help from Clearcast Copy Development, Commercial, and Fast Track services, to make sure that the ad was compliant, cleared, and delivered on time.

