Grab a CPD Certificate to Show Your Commitment to Important Causes

In today’s evolving landscape, consumers are looking beyond brands – they’re seeking values they can stand behind. Now more than ever, showing authentic commitment to important causes isn’t just right, it’s a powerful way to build trust and lasting connections.



It’s common knowledge that ads without accessible elements present a social exclusion issue. So for many brands, accessible ads are higher on the agenda than ever before.



And in an era where sustainability matters more than ever, ensuring your environmental claims are both compelling and compliant is crucial. The evolving regulations in the sector can be complex, and staying ahead of CMA guidelines, is key to avoiding penalties while maintaining credibility.



Certificates signed, sealed, delivered



Earlier this year, Clearcast informed that its Green and Ad Accessibility training courses are now CPD certified — for individuals and/or entire agencies, brands and broadcasters.



Well, good news: if your company completed either course pre-2025, Clearcast will backdate and framed your certificates. By now they should be sitting proudly in your office, showing your company’s commitment to improving ad standards.



Ready to lead the way?



Add either certification to your toolkit and play your part in setting the higher standards these ads deserve. Clearcast can come to you, hire a space, or run it online - whatever works best for your team.



Find out more about Accessible ads or Environmental ads or email Clearcast for any enquiries.



Need something different?



Clearcast is proud to be your trusted partner in navigating the ad clearance process. Last year, they trained over 1,000 of you — and 100% of certificate delegates said they’d recommend the sessions.



Whether you’re just starting out or ready to level up, they’ve got the right course for you. Their courses equip agencies, advertisers and broadcasters with everything you need to know about all aspects of ad clearance, including the rules, handy tips, our system and the industry as a whole. Explore the remaining 2025 sessions before they’re fully booked.

