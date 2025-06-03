senckađ
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Chromista Adds Justin Pollock as Executive Producer

03/06/2025
Justin Pollock has served as executive producer and managing director at Park Pictures for the past twenty years

Chromista has welcomed executive producer Justin Pollock. Over his storied career, Justin has produced everything from intimate documentaries and live multi-camera events to global ad campaigns for leading brands. With a deep commitment to supporting auteur directors, he has played a key role in shaping award-winning commercial films and some of advertising’s most impactful work.

Hailing from Pittsburgh, Justin began his career in New York City with VH1 and MTV, working on large-scale shows, including in-studio and live awards shows, which put him on stage with legends like The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, and Tina Turner. He later joined the launch of MSNBC as a line producer on Edgewise with John Hockenberry, working alongside acclaimed director RJ Cutler. In an inspired move into commercial production, Justin served as executive producer and managing director at Park Pictures for the past twenty years.

Known for his collaborative spirit and creative leadership, Justin has forged standout partnerships with top agencies and visionary directors. His work has earned accolades from Cannes Lions, Clios, Webbys, Ciclope, AICP Awards, and more. Brand collaborations include Nike, AT&T, Verizon, U.S. Bank, Adidas, DSG, Chevy, Coca-Cola, the NBA, Meta, Google, and Apple. Recently, he teamed up with Chromista director Kasra Farahani on a range of Marvel in-universe tie-in ads, with director/photographer Mynxii White, on a short film for the Monaco Grand Prix, and on OKX’s 'Mild Mild West' short film, made in partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival.

“There are so many gifted directors on the Chromista roster,” remarks Justin Pollock on joining as executive producer. “ I’m excited to work with them and bring their vision to life. Getting to know Adina [Birnbaum], Ted [Robbins], and the rest of the Chromista family, I saw a company that is uniquely positioned in the marketplace. The work is outstanding, and they’ve cultivated long-term relationships with both clients and agencies—something that’s essential for lasting success. I love the energy everyone brings to each project and am committed to continuing to create great work together.”

Adina Birnbaum, partner at Chromista and fellow executive producer, adds, “Justin has been a formidable force in the commercial industry. A mentor and advocate to some of the most impressive directors of our time and an active champion of ethical production, serving on boards for Green The Bid, PHBP, and AICP’s Equity & Inclusion Committee. In just a few short months, he’s already made a lasting impact, bringing decades of experience and ingenuity to our every day. I am beyond excited to collaborate with Justin as Chromista ventures into new territories of creative innovation.”

