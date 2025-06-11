Chocolate Fans Can Catch Them All with Hershey's Pokémon Collaboration

Get ready, Trainers! The Hershey’s Kisses brand and The Pokémon Company International are joining forces for a chocolate filled journey – introducing special-edition Hershey’s Kisses wrapped in collectible Pokémon foils.



With 151 unique foil designs inspired by the original Kanto region Pokémon, every unwrapping is a chance to discover, trade and collect them all. From Pikachu to Mew, each Hershey’s Kisses chocolate is wrapped like a Poké Ball unveiling the classic, melt-in your-mouth milk chocolate that fans have loved for generations.



“Our collaboration with Pokémon combines the timeless appeal of Hershey’s Kisses chocolates with the joy of discovery and collecting - making it more than just a treat,” said Ashley Reeb, senior associate brand manager at The Hershey Company. “The special-edition foils may spark a little friendly competition but also unite fans around their love for milk chocolate and Pokémon.”



Level Up Your Journey with the Hershey’s Kisses & Pokémon Collector’s Case



To help fans track discoveries and show off their finds, the Hershey’s Kisses brand is turning sweet nostalgia into a player’s dream with a limited-edition Collector’s Case – first come, first serve. Designed specifically to hold all 151 chocolates, it’s built for fans to proudly display their Hershey’s Kisses and Pokémon collection and fuel the chase to find every Pokémon.

Fans can create an account here for an opportunity to score a special Collector’s Case, while supplies last.

Go Digital: Collect, Track and Share



The Hershey’s brand is also taking the experience from the wrapper to your digital screen. Throughout the summer, fans can log on to track which Pokémon foils they’ve collected, monitor progress and unlock digital certificates they can share on social media.



From seasoned Pokémon Trainers to the next generation of chocolate lovers, fans of all ages can find, trade and collect their favourite Pokémon with every unwrapping.