Chicago’s GERTRUDE Marks 20 Years of Independent Innovation

21/05/2025
68
Share
From Chicago’s Pilsen neighbourhood, the agency has grown into a strategic partner to brands including Quaker and AB InBev

Independent agency GERTRUDE is marking its 20th anniversary this year, celebrating two decades of brand strategy, creative innovation, and entrepreneurial thinking.

Founded in 2005 by Otis D. Gibson, GERTRUDE has built a reputation for delivering smart, bold ideas for some of the world’s most recognised consumer brands. Its client list includes AB InBev, Diageo (Ketel One, Guinness), The Hershey Company, Mars Wrigley, Minute Maid Spiked, Red Bull, PepsiCo, Quaker, and Smoothie King, among others.

Reflecting on the milestone, Otis said, “Of course I’ve asked myself, ‘With all the ups and downs of owning and running an agency, did you ever think you would have lasted 20 years when you first started?’ Our belief is that being an innovation agency means that you also need to apply that same type of thinking to your own business – not just the businesses of your clients. For me there is no endurance without disruption, invention and evolution,”

The agency is headquartered in Chicago’s Pilsen neighbourhood at THE BRNDHAUS PL-ZEN™, a 25,000-square-foot property GERTRUDE purchased and renovated in 2018. Branded as an ‘Innovation Brand Factory’, it houses GERTRUDE, as well as its design and digital division OZ MFG COMPANY and experiential arm RAYE.

Led by Otis and president Heather Knapp, GERTRUDE continues to position itself as a strategy-forward, innovation-led agency committed to evolving alongside its clients and the industry. Or, as Otis puts it: “Nothing is impossible with big thinking - and a plan.”

Read more from GERTRUDE here.

