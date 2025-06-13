Minute Maid Spiked Drops the Fizz and Brings the Fun with Bold Summer Campaign

​GERTRUDE, INC., the independent innovation agency known for its disruptive, brand-forward approach, has partnered with Red Tree Beverages to unveil the next wave of product innovation in the fast-growing alcohol ready-to-drink (ARTD) space. This spring/summer the two companies are launching a national campaign for an expanded Minute Maid Spiked™ portfolio featuring two bold new product lines—Minute Maid Spiked™ Vodka Lemonade and Minute Maid Spiked™ Vodka Punch—along with a new flavour in the Minute Maid Spiked Flavoured Wine Cocktails lineup: Blue Hawaiian.

Available in 355mL slim cans, the Vodka Lemonade line includes Pink Vodka Lemonade and Vodka Lemonade, while the Vodka Punch series debuts in Classic, Tropical, Citrus, and Berry flavours. These launches reinforce Minute Maid Spiked™ signature ethos—“No Fuss, No Muss. No Duh.”—while marking the brand’s first entry into the vodka-based ARTD segment with a non-carbonated (No Fizz), flavour-first twist.

This year’s integrated marketing campaign features high-impact creative across OOH, retail, social, digital, and amplification channels, running through the end of 2025. Campaign headlines like ‘Look Who Brought Pink to the Party’ and ‘A Vodka Punch Above’ spotlight the category-defining creative that is grounded in specific product benefits - something that GERTRUDE has become known for.

GERTRUDE first joined forces with Red Tree Beverages in Fall 2023 to build Minute Maid Spiked Flavoured Wine Cocktails, a first-of-its-kind ARTD brand off the Minute Maid masterbrand, debuting Spring 2024 with Lime Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, and Piña Colada. In Fall 2024, the partnership deepened with the brand development of MMS Vodka Lemonade and Vodka Punch, further staking a claim across multiple sub-segments of the category.

This year’s campaign also marks the first national ARTD entry into the Pink Vodka Lemonade space, establishing Minute Maid Spiked™ as a taste-driven, no-fizz alternative in a highly carbonated category. With standout creative and no-nonsense branding, Minute Maid Spiked is carving a clear path forward—one flavour at a time.

