Channel 4 Launches Equity Network The Plug

A new equity-focused initiative, The Plug, has officially launched in partnership with Channel 4.



The Plug is a networking group open to all ethnically diverse members of the creative, digital media and television industries.



The network will provide mentoring sessions, networking events, and masterclass webinars with high-profile diverse leaders within the industry, platforming diverse thought leadership.



Co-founded by Channel 4 Sales staff Sigourney Quartey and Andrew Ukiwa, The Plug’s mission is to embed long-term equity into the fabric of the media industry.



Connecting brands, creators, agencies, and businesses through a series of forward-thinking initiatives, activations, and events, The Plug aims to break down systemic barriers and empower diverse voices with targeted support, mentorship, and community.



Digital-first and community-led, The Plug brings a fresh, conversational approach to industry networking, with authenticity and aspiration at its core.

Its latest video series, Creative Hot Takes, launches on Friday 6th June across The Plug’s social channels. Featuring candid insights from trailblazers such as Arcane Media co-founder Jordan Schwarzenberger, Renaissance Studios founder Tamara Barton-Campbell, and director Ray Solace, the series tackles real industry issues, from hustle culture to the rise of AI in creative spaces.



Shot at The Plug’s high-energy launch event at Channel 4’s Horseferry Road HQ, the series is just the beginning of a dynamic journey. Upcoming initiatives will create a consistent safe space where underrepresented communities can be seen, celebrated, and supported.



The launch of The Plug builds on Channel 4’s legacy and longstanding commitment to create change through entertainment and platform underrepresented voices, aligning with the broadcaster’s new equity strategy, Equity by Design, launched in 2024.



It also builds on the momentum towards greater equity within media generated by Channel 4 Sales initiatives including the Diversity in Advertising Award and Black in Business.



Co-founders Quartey and Ukiwa were supported throughout the journey by Channel 4 senior leadership – Rak Patel, Emma Flaxman, Fatima Dowlet, Marcia Williams, and Jon Carthew.



Rak Patel, chief commercial officer, Channel 4 said, “The importance of equity is increasingly being taken for granted around the world, which only increases Channel 4’s responsibility to continue championing brilliant underrepresented creatives who need support more than ever.



“Our message behind The Plug is clear: empowering diverse voices means enriching our own content whilst contributing to a more inclusive and equitable society. We will continue to lead the way in ensuring that all voices are heard and valued.”



Andrew Ukiwa, co-founder of The Plug, said, “We have a simple mission for The Plug - to level the playing field for diverse communities across the media landscape. The creative world thrives on fresh voices, and it’s vital we create initiatives that uplift the very communities that make up modern British culture.”



Sigourney Quartey, co-founder of The Plug, added, “We’ve been part of this industry for years and now we’re building something that gives back to the community that shaped us. With The Plug, we’re creating a space where diverse talent isn’t just welcomed, but celebrated and empowered to thrive. It’s a privilege to contribute to a future where equity isn’t a goal, it’s a given. "

