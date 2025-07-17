Cazoo Revs Up Bold Animated Brand World with Fold7

​Fold7 has developed a new brand world and positioning for automotive marketplace Cazoo. It marks a relaunch for the online used car marketplace which is set to rebuild the brand and restore consumer confidence following its acquisition by MOTORS in 2024.

The new positioning tackles a market where consumers feel they need to be car experts due to the overwhelming number of choices. Given that people typically enter the market only every two-five years, it's challenging to stay informed, and the risk of making a wrong decision on such a high-value purchase is significant. Cazoo positions itself as the 'you' expert, leveraging its deep understanding of the car purchase process and the dealer landscape. The company's new car search offering and app provide car buyers with simple, user-friendly access to over 200,000 used cars from dealers across the UK, making it easier to find the perfect vehicle.

Titled ‘The Right Car for Anyone,’ the campaign shows how Cazoo helps people find just the right car to suit their lifestyle. Devised and executed in collaboration with Fold7, the new work will run across online channels from the 14th of July.

Central to the campaign is a distinctive, animated brand world. The film follows a series of colourful characters, each of whom found cars with Cazoo that obviously, and entertainingly, match their individual needs. These include Dracula, who drives a large black hearse-like estate car, a Big Foot couple in a spacious SUV jeep with camouflage paintwork, and a family of aliens in a sleek and shiny silver electric vehicle.

Fold7 partnered with Blinkink for the animation, and the film was directed by James Papper.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director said, “At Cazoo, we are challenging the dominance of the current market leader. Our mission is to help our customers find the right car for them. Our brand repositioning shows how Cazoo is different because we aren’t just car experts, we’re also the ‘you’ experts.”

​Dave Billing, executive creative director at Fold7 said, “Unlike the Big Foot couple in our film, we think that blending into the background isn’t a great idea for brands. We wanted Cazoo to stand out from the sameness of the automotive category and defy a few prevailing codes. That’s why we chose animation, and a cast of drivers straight out of The Twilight Zone, to tell our story.”

The film will run on social media and YouTube from 14th July. It follows an evolved visual identity developed by Fold7 which was unveiled prior to the campaign launch.

