Casual Creative Round-Up: May 2025

Welcome to this month’s Creative Round-Up! A quick dive into the creative work that’s caught our eye lately 👀✨





A simple concept, beautifully executed, this tribute layers a century of covers into a collage-style animation that brings the magazine’s history to life with charm and creativity.

​📰 The New Yorker – 100 Years of The New Yorker​



​

High energy, great track, and perfect pacing - Goodyear brings the heat in this commercial as they make tires feel genuinely cool.

​🚗 Goodyear – The Greatest Name in Tires

​



WWF took a creative risk with this AI-generated campaign, revealing the unseen toll of everyday products. It’s bold, thought-provoking, and raises questions about how we use generative tools to tell stories.

​🌍 WWF – The Hidden Cost​







Shot in a single 14-hour take (yes, really), this ambitious spot is a love letter to British TV, flowing through genres in one continuous, mesmerising journey.

​📺 BritBox – See It Differently​







A rare title sequence you don’t skip! We love the animation style and smooth transitions in the Common Side Effects opener. It sets the tone for the series perfectly.

​💊 Common Side Effects – Title Sequence​







And finally, to celebrate 90 years, Penguin’s Cover Design Award is a reminder of the power of a great design system. Each winning cover feels true to its story, but together they form a beautifully unified series.

​📚 Penguin – Cover Design Award​