senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

Casual Creative Round-Up: May 2025

21/05/2025
31
Share
The team at Casual reflects on the work and trends in film, advertising, design, and animation

Welcome to this month’s Creative Round-Up! A quick dive into the creative work that’s caught our eye lately 👀✨


A simple concept, beautifully executed, this tribute layers a century of covers into a collage-style animation that brings the magazine’s history to life with charm and creativity.

📰 The New Yorker – 100 Years of The New Yorker

High energy, great track, and perfect pacing - Goodyear brings the heat in this commercial as they make tires feel genuinely cool.  

🚗 Goodyear – The Greatest Name in Tires


WWF took a creative risk with this AI-generated campaign, revealing the unseen toll of everyday products. It’s bold, thought-provoking, and raises questions about how we use generative tools to tell stories.

🌍 WWF – The Hidden Cost


Shot in a single 14-hour take (yes, really), this ambitious spot is a love letter to British TV, flowing through genres in one continuous, mesmerising journey.

📺 BritBox – See It Differently


A rare title sequence you don’t skip! We love the animation style and smooth transitions in the Common Side Effects opener. It sets the tone for the series perfectly.

💊 Common Side Effects – Title Sequence


And finally, to celebrate 90 years, Penguin’s Cover Design Award is a reminder of the power of a great design system. Each winning cover feels true to its story, but together they form a beautifully unified series.

📚 Penguin – Cover Design Award

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Casual
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Casual
Become One
Casual
05/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1