Cartier and Publicis Luxe Unveil a Magical Vision of Time at Watches & Wonders 2025

For Watches & Wonders 2025, Cartier embarks on a bold new chapter,one that redefines the boundaries of time, material, and imagination. With creative direction and scenography by Publicis Luxe, presenting a campaign that transforms the very essence of watchmaking into a poetic journey of metamorphosis. From the shifting forms of its timepieces to the evolving materials that shape them, Cartier reveals a world where reality meets reverie.
At the heart of this campaign lies an immersive experience: Cartier’s Watches & Wonders booth reimagined as a living, breathing laboratory of innovation. Designed in collaboration with Publicis Luxe, the space is more than an exhibition—it’s a dynamic environment in constant motion. Every structure, surface, and silhouette tells a story of change, mirroring the Maison’s mastery of evolution in form and function.
Publicis Luxe brings Cartier’s vision to life through bold scenography, refined production, and immersive storytelling. The campaign blurs the line between timekeeping and art, offering visitors a multi-sensory passage through the Maison’s most iconic and innovative creations. At Watches & Wonders 2025, Cartier invites the world not just to see time, but to experience its transformation.