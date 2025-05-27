senckađ
Cartier and Publicis Luxe Unveil a Magical Vision of Time at Watches & Wonders 2025

27/05/2025
The campaign blurs the line between timekeeping and art

For Watches & Wonders 2025, Cartier embarks on a bold new chapter,one that redefines the boundaries of time, material, and imagination. With creative direction and scenography by Publicis Luxe, presenting a campaign that transforms the very essence of watchmaking into a poetic journey of metamorphosis. From the shifting forms of its timepieces to the evolving materials that shape them, Cartier reveals a world where reality meets reverie.


A living laboratory of transformation

At the heart of this campaign lies an immersive experience: Cartier’s Watches & Wonders booth reimagined as a living, breathing laboratory of innovation. Designed in collaboration with Publicis Luxe, the space is more than an exhibition—it’s a dynamic environment in constant motion. Every structure, surface, and silhouette tells a story of change, mirroring the Maison’s mastery of evolution in form and function.


Watches in motion: a journey beyond time

Publicis Luxe brings Cartier’s vision to life through bold scenography, refined production, and immersive storytelling. The campaign blurs the line between timekeeping and art, offering visitors a multi-sensory passage through the Maison’s most iconic and innovative creations. At Watches & Wonders 2025, Cartier invites the world not just to see time, but to experience its transformation.

Credits
