Creative in association withGear Seven
Care.com Campaign Takes Away the Guilt of Not Always Being There

02/06/2025
Spots from Bandits & Friends and Object & Animal's Matt Lambert guides families through the journey of finding the right care and launches the platform's rebrand

Care.com’s new brand campaign, 'When it’s not you, it’s Care.com,' is rooted in a universal emotional truth: you want to be there for your loved ones, but it can’t always be you.

Launching across TV and video, social channels, influencer collaborations, and more - the campaign, in partnership with Bandits & Friends, is set to meet a new generation of families and caregivers, hoping to guide them through their journey of finding care, both emotionally and rationally.

Alongside the brand campaign launch, Care.com announced a new rebrand and fresh identity that better reflects a new vision for care in the modern world: a holistic platform built for every family, every caregiver and many types of care.


Care.com’s recent 2025 Perception of Parenthood Survey solidifies just how quickly these cultural conversations around care and parenthood are shifting. In fact, nearly one in four people say TikTok and social media have made them less likely to have children. Care.com’s new platform is set to directly step into this moment.

