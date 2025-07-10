Cannes Lions Sets Tough Creative Integrity Rules Following Withdrawal Controversies

Cannes Lions has implemented comprehensive integrity standards for its awards programme. This follows the high-profile withdrawal of winning work at this year’s festival amid growing integrity concerns over synthetic media and AI manipulation.



The updated framework, introduced on July 10th, will change how the Festival assesses creative work from 2026 onwards, with an emphasis on transparency, factual accuracy and independent oversight. The move is part of Cannes Lions’ effort to "provide a renewed model of accountability, rigour, and trust for creative excellence," according to the festival.



“The industry landscape is changing at lightning speed,” said Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS. “And, in common with the rest of the industry, Cannes Lions is adapting at pace to meet this.”



The authenticity issue around entities using AI and manipulated media came under intense scrutiny after this year’s festival, leading to the rare withdrawal of Lion-winning campaigns.



From 2026, all submissions will require approval from both the entrant company’s business leader and a senior marketer from the commissioning brand, confirming the factual accuracy of written and visual materials. Submissions will then undergo a dual-layered fact-check process made up of manual review and AI-led analysis – the first of its kind to be deployed at a global awards programme, according to organisers.



The measures are underpinned by a new ‘AI integrity Handbook’ which will set out clear guidelines around disclosure and ethical boundaries for AI use in creative work. Developed with reference to international standards, including the OECD AI Principles, and UNESCO’s AI Ethics Recommendation, the handbook is intended for entrants, jurors and stakeholders, and encouraged for adoption industry-wide.



Simon added, “At the heart of the Lions is creativity that drives growth. These renewed standards reflect our responsibility to both provide a platform for, and protect the value of creativity, and reinforce that creative excellence should be synonymous with creative integrity.”



Further safeguards will include access to independent data experts during judging, the formation of an Integrity Council composed of legal and ethical advisors, and the annual publication of a Creative Benchmark Integrity Audit, documenting areas of concern and improvements made.



Companies found to have “willfully submitted false or misleading work” may face bans of up to three years, with potential revocation of jury eligibility. Cannes Lions also reserves the right to disqualify or withdraw awards “at any stage of submission or judging, including after the Lion has been awarded if material misrepresentation is found.”



“Creativity is only valuable if it’s credible,” said Simon. “And credibility must be earned, not assumed. These timely changes mark the beginning of a new era for us all – not just for Cannes Lions, but for the future state of global creative marketing.”



