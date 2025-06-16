senckađ
Awards and Events
Cannes Lions Honours Andy Jassy as 2025 Media Person of the Year

16/06/2025
Past recipients include notable figures such as Salar Kamangar of YouTube, Jack Dorsey of Twitter, Eric Schmidt of Google, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, and Steve Ballmer of Microsoft

Andy Jassy, president and CEO of Amazon, will be awarded the prestigious 2025 Media Person of the Year Award. This Award recognises an individual who has made a significant impact on the creative communications industry and who stands as an influential figure within the global media landscape.

The Media Person of the Year Award is given to those who not only excel within the media industry but also drive innovation, creativity and a forward-thinking vision that shapes the future of media. Andy Jassy’s leadership at Amazon has been instrumental in transforming the company into one of the most influential and innovative media platforms in the world.

Philip Thomas, chair, LIONS, said, “Historically, each year, Cannes Lions has honoured outstanding leaders who have reshaped the media industry. This year, we are proud to recognise Andy Jassy and the entire Amazon organisation. Not only is Amazon the largest media platform globally, but it has also set new standards for scale, creativity, and influence, effectively creating a new model for media. Andy’s visionary leadership continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in media, and we are excited to honour him for his extraordinary contributions.”

Past recipients include notable figures such as Salar Kamangar of YouTube, Jack Dorsey of Twitter, Eric Schmidt of Google, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, and Steve Ballmer of Microsoft.

Andy will take to the stage at the Debussy Theatre on Wednesday 18 June, for a fireside chat, before being presented with the Media Person of the Year Award during the Awards Show later that evening.

Further information on Cannes Lions, including speakers and how to attend, can be found at canneslions.com.

